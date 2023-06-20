Penelope is a sculpture. But she’s also a musical instrument. And she can get up to 45 mph.

"Penelope" is one of two playful, towering vehicular artworks that artist John Himmelfarb will pull up to the front door of Café Coda on Wednesday as part of Make Music Madison.

If you go What: Make Music Madison When: 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. Wednesday Where: 217 venues throughout Madison Admission: Performances are free, but tipping the musicians is highly encouraged. Schedule: Find maps and a searchable list of musicians by name, genre and location at makemusicmadison.org

The annual celebration of music, featuring 687 free musical performances this year, will be held at more than 200 venues across the city and all through the day.

Himmelfarb will be outside Café Coda, the jazz club located at 1224 Williamson St., from noon to 2 p.m. Parked near him will be “Penelope Awaiting Her Chamberlain” -- the official title of a 1946 Chevy pickup with a cab painted an artful turquoise and a truck bed piled implausibly high with oil barrels and iron castoffs. Himmelfarb’s 1947 International Harvester Company truck “KB-3” will be there, too, brimming with piano wires, welded bicycle frames, an iron headboard and a dangling metal watering can.

Professional percussionists as well as passersby will be invited to make sound on the two truck sculptures as part of Make Music Madison, part of a worldwide event held on the Summer Solstice. When Himmelfarb brought in Penelope for a previous Make Music Madison, Café Coda owner Hanah Jon Taylor even coordinated with the fire station across the street to roll out a fire truck and honk along with the musicians.

Himmelfarb and his wife Molly Day, a retired elementary school teacher and reading specialist, split their time between Spring Green and Chicago. Himmelfarb has a studio in both places, but it’s on the couple’s 40 acres in Iowa County that he constructed an outbuilding large enough to pull a truck inside and weld a colossal sculpture atop it.

They wound up in the Spring Green area in 2008 thanks to a Chicago friend, a structural engineer whom the artist consulted about his truck-turned-sculpture idea. The friend invited Himmelfarb to rent his rural Wisconsin property to give the artist more space to work. When that property was sold in 2011, the couple bought their current place, just minutes from Frank Lloyd Wright’s Taliesin.

The son of two artists, Himmelfarb grew up in Usonian-inspired house designed by his father in a rural area outside of Chicago. His grandparents lived in Milwaukee and the family owned a cottage on Madeline Island, where the young Himmelfarb spent many summers painting and drawing. So buying the Spring Green-area property “felt like coming home,” he said.

Himmelfarb’s father, an artist and industrial designer, attended UW-Madison for a time – and paid part of his way through college as a percussionist. In homage, Himmelfarb designed a hidden compartment on KB-3 that will hold his father’s glockenspiel, which is currently being restored.

Power of imagination

The truck is a recurring motif in much of Himmelfarb work. For him, the pickup “has been a character going back to childhood,” he said.

The artist doesn’t like to expound on the meaning behind his sculptures – or his paintings, prints and drawings – and prefers to leave that thinking to the viewer. But it’s fair to say that Penelope and K-B3 invite ruminations on rural life and the power of imagination.

The KB-3 is a marvel of composition, balance and whimsy. Himmelfarb didn’t start building his huge 3-D works with music in mind, but realized as he put them together that they had amazing sonic potential when hit with a mallet, brush or stick. More recently, at the request of a young musician, he added some features to KB-3 that can also be plucked or played with a violin or viola bow.

In 2019, the artist connected with a percussion instructor at Northern Illinois University, whose students came out to meet and compose music on KB-3. A video concert of their compositions, called “The Himmelfarb Project,” and many images and videos of Himmelfarb’s overall artistic work can be found at the websites himmelfarbproject.com and johnhimmelfarb.com

A performance on Himmelfarb’s roving musical instruments is “the quintessential street music that will fascinate and appeal to everyone,” said Samantha Crownover, executive director of the Madison chamber music series Bach Dancing and Dynamite Society, who helped connect Himmelfarb with the NIU music program.

“The music is exuberant, dynamic, loud, surprising,” she said, “and makes you want to jump up and beat on whatever’s handy.”

Himmelfarb’s earliest truck sculptures are now in the hands of private collectors. And he has another 1940s-era truck on his Wisconsin property just waiting to become a concert instrument, too.

Friends and neighbors now bring him metal relics that he might want to use. Himmelfarb has become a familiar presence in a Richland Center salvage yard, where the owner even set aside a coveted iron lawn ornament, shaped like a bird, for the artist and his KB-3.

“Of course,” said Himmelfarb, “it made the perfect hood ornament.”

