Following a short-lived transition to Fitchburg, Jazz at Five, the long-running outdoor series featuring area jazz artists, is returning to the top of State Street on Wednesday evening to celebrate its 30th anniversary in Madison.
The free, weekly performances begin this Wednesday with a celebration concert headlined by well-known Madison jazz singer Gerri DiMaggio, one of the original producers of Jazz at Five.
The evening also will feature the Madison-based Helen Feest Sextet, also known as “Feestet,” performing jazz standards ”made famous by the stylings of Dinah Washington, Ella Fitzgerald, Sarah Vaughan, Amy Winehouse, and more,” according to the group. Frank McKearn IV will perform with Feestet on the Electronic Valve Instrument, or EVI, a rare electronic musical wind instrument.
Following this week’s show, Jazz at Five continues from 4 to 8 p.m. Wednesdays through Sept. 6.
After its founding on the 100 block of State Street in 1994, Jazz at Five quickly became a summer fixture Downtown for decades. The Wednesday concert series traditionally begins in late summer, after the popular Concerts on the Square series featuring classical music and pops has wrapped up.
But the 2020 Jazz at Five season was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. In 2021, the nonprofit moved its shows to McKee Farms Park in Fitchburg to allow for more audience spacing. Last year, the group tried a hybrid model with shows both in Fitchburg and Downtown Madison.
“This year, we are proud to announce that our full series is back downtown where it belongs, infusing Capitol Square with the vibrant sounds of jazz once again,” organizers wrote in a season announcement.
But the pandemic and venue moves cost Jazz at Five sponsors. Each weekly concert costs some $10,000 to produce, organizers said, so the group is asking fans to help by paying $3 to rent a chair for a show, purchasing a table for seating at the foot of the stage, making a donation or helping to find more sponsors. This year Capital Brewery will sell beer at the Jazz at Five Beer Tent with proceeds going to Jazz at Five.
In contrast to Concerts on the Square, Jazz at Five has a smaller, but equally enthusiastic, audience and a stage with performers just a short distance away. While listeners sit on folding chairs and camp chairs on the 100 block of State Street, rather than on picnic blankets on the Capitol lawn, the atmosphere is both festive and relaxed, and food is available for purchase.
Starting Aug. 16, shows begin at 4 p.m. with a set by a top-talent youth jazz combo, followed by seasoned regional professional groups at 5 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. Theme nights this year include “Summit of the Big Bands” and “Latin Night”.