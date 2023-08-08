If you go

What: Jazz at Five outdoor concert series.

Where: 100 block of State Street. Bring a chair or rent one for $3 to benefit Jazz at Five. Food and drink available for purchase. Table seating is available for purchase to benefit Jazz at Five; email info@jazzatfive.org for availability and pricing.

When: Wednesday evenings, Aug. 9-Sept. 6. The concerts running Aug. 16-Sept. 6 feature an opening act by young jazz talent. Concerts will be canceled in the case of rain; see jazzatfive.org after 3 p.m. on concert days regarding cancellations due to inclement weather.

• Aug. 9 — 30th-anniversary celebration: 5 p.m., Helen Feest Sextet. 6:30 p.m., Gerri DiMaggio.

• Aug. 16 — Spotlight on Wisconsin: 4 p.m., Black Star Drumline. 5 p.m. Joey B & The JB3's. 6:30 p.m., Kenny Reichert Quartet.

• Aug. 23 — Summit of the Big Bands: 4 p.m., Skai Academy: Swing Baby Swing. 5 p.m. All That Jazz Band and DB Orchestra (two sets).

• Aug. 30 — UW Night, Featuring Lenard Simpson: 4 p.m., Sun Prairie Jazz Combo. 5 p.m., UW Jazz Ensemble All Stars. 6:30 p.m., UW Faculty Band.

• Sept. 6 — Latin Night: 4 p.m., Madison Music Foundry: Blue Dyes. 5 p.m., Tony Castañeda. 6:30 p.m., Victor Garcia.

Website: jazzatfive.org