The Wisconsin Chamber Orchestra will reschedule the opening performance of its 2023 Concerts on the Square season due to continued poor air quality after postponing it from Wednesday to Thursday.

In an email, WCO officials wrote that they had hoped conditions would improve. The rescheduled performance date for the concert, ¡Viva Tiempo Libre!, will be announced later, the email said.

"The decision to reschedule ¡Viva Tiempo Libre! was made with the utmost concern for the safety and well-being of all individuals involved,” Joe Loehnis, the orchestra's CEO, said in the message. "The health and safety of our staff, crew, volunteers, patrons, and musicians are of the highest importance to us. We want to ensure that everyone can enjoy the magic of Concerts on the Square in a safe and comfortable environment."

He said the air quality issue is a new variable for WCO and others who put on outdoor events in Madison.

"We know how difficult it is to make these kinds of calls," Loehnis wrote. "As much as we wanted to have our 40th Season grand opening this week, the reality is that we have staff and crew who set up this event and are outside working hard for about 16 hours. With current air quality conditions, that’s just not in the realm of possibility.”

Maestro Andrew Sewell, WCO's music director, said while he's disappointed to have to reschedule ¡Viva Tiempo Libre!, he's looking forward to presenting the next concert on July 5 called Contrastes. "We are confident that it will be an unforgettable evening for all," he said in the email.

For more information and updates on the rescheduled performance, visit wcoconcerts.org.

