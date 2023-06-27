Opening night for this year's Concerts on the Square, an event that regularly draws tens of thousands to Capitol Square for an outdoor evening of music and picnics, will be postponed due to poor air quality in the region caused by wildfire smoke from Canada.

Originally scheduled for Wednesday evening, this week's concert has been tentatively moved to 7 p.m. Thursday, the Wisconsin Chamber Orchestra announced Tuesday afternoon.

¡Viva Tiempo Libre!, a three-time Grammy-nominated Afro-Caribbean music group, is scheduled to headline the performance with the WCO.

This week's concert marks the start of Concerts on the Square's 40th anniversary season. Generally held on Wednesday evenings from late June through early August, the free weekly concert series attracts huge crowds, with many people spreading out blankets on the Capitol lawn for picnics and lounging. The event also offers dining service by reservation and during a concert, Capitol Square is ringed by food trucks and other vendors.

The state Department of Natural Resources on Tuesday issued an air quality advisory for all of Wisconsin lasting until noon Thursday. The Air Quality Index in the eastern portion of the state is expected to range between "unhealthy" and "very unhealthy," potentially reaching the highest level, "hazardous."

Wisconsin Chamber Orchestra noted that it will keep concertgoers updated on plans for this week's concert. The orchestra's website is wcoconcerts.org.