After a nearly four-decade run, during which it raised tens of millions of dollars for nonprofits benefiting Madison-area children, the American Girl Benefit Sale will take a final bow this weekend.

The annual sale regularly lures doll fans from across the nation and around the world to revel in its bargain prices. During a single weekend, between 3,000 and 7,000 ticket-holders come to browse and fill up their shopping bags with donated seconds of the popular American Girl dolls and accessories.

Vendors set up shop nearby with handmade doll clothes and doll houses. With doll fans of all ages, the event becomes something of an intergenerational party.

But, faced with rising overhead costs, the sale is suffering from a diminished return on investment. And the Madison Children’s Museum, which has organized and run the annual benefit since the late 1980s, needs to turn its attention to other large-scale projects in the works, said Deb Gilpin, the museum’s CEO and president.

Scheduled for Saturday and Sunday, this year’s American Girl Benefit Sale is the first completely in-person sale in three years and will be held for the first time at the Alliant Energy Center, with truckloads of American Girl merchandise hauled in from the warehouse space that MCM rents to organize and store it year-round.

“Our expenses have gone up tremendously,” including fees for the storage facility, Gilpin said. Then there’s the museum’s aging volunteer workforce, declining in numbers, that in the past was the backbone of the sale. Today, more of their work has to be done by paid staff. Technology has been added to the equation, including online ticket sales and credit card fees, all taking a toll on the bottom line.

During the pandemic, the Children's Museum had to continuously reinvent the way the sale operated — from a totally remote sale to online ordering with in-person pick-up — which resulted in even more staff labor, Gilpin said.

“You look at what it takes to do a fundraiser, and then you have to look at, does it really generate what you need” to be worth the cost, she said.

The decision to conclude the event in 2023, Gilpin said, was made in conjunction with Middleton-based American Girl, a wholly owned subsidiary of Mattel. Items at the sale, sold as-is, are seconds, overruns and returns donated by the company.

“Part of this was (American Girl) informing us that the amount of product (donated) would be declining,” Gilpin said.

Loss for arts nonprofits

The end of the benefit sale — a yearly pilgrimage for some collectors; a rite-of-passage for pint-sized doll fans -- will have an even broader impact on local nonprofits. Proceeds from each year’s sale are split between the Madison Children’s Museum and the American Girl’s Fund for Children, whose trustees then divide the fund’s share among arts and environmental organizations with projects focused on youth.

Over 36 years, the sale has grossed a combined $25 million for museum and the American Girl’s Fund for Children, Gilpin said. In its highest earning years, in 2007 and 2008, the doll sale grossed $1.5 million. In more recent years, that annual amount has dropped to between $500,000 and $1 million.

Tom Linfield, vice president of community impact for the Madison Community Foundation, which oversees the American Girl’s Fund for Children, said he understands the museum’s reasons to end the sale. But the event’s annual profits have been an “extraordinary resource” for child-focused nonprofits, often exceeding the combined budgets of the Dane County arts and cultural commission, known as Dane Arts, and the Madison Arts Commission, he said.

Eighty to ninety percent of grants from the American Girl’s Fund for Children are directed towards the arts, and the remainder to environmental programming geared toward children, he said.

“Thirty-six years is a pretty good run. I think in all those years they’ve been able to put wind in the sails of so many organizations,” said Linfield.

And the event stands out in Wisconsin, where only 14 cents per capita in state funds is spent on the arts, compared with $14 per capita in Minnesota, he said.

Since 2005, the Overture Center for the Arts in Downtown Madison has received some $1 million from the American Girl’s Fund for Children, said Overture chief development and communications officer Emily Grunewald. Those dollars primarily supported the free Kids in the Rotunda shows for families, OnStage Student Field Trips and the Jerry Awards program, which honors and develops the musical theater talents of high school students across the region.

Those programs are also supported by other “grants and contributions from companies and individuals … which helps to ensure that programs continue when a situation like this happens,” Grunewald said in a statement. “Funding priorities and circumstances often change, and organizations adapt the best they can.”

American Girl has not yet announced plans for the American Girl’s Fund for Children or whether it might partner with another nonprofit for a doll sale in the future.

If you go What: Final American Girl Benefit Sale When: June 24-25 Where: Alliant Energy Center, 1919 Alliant Energy Way Times and tickets: Saturday, early entry at 8:45 a.m., $100; 1:45 p.m. entry, $10. Sunday, early entry at 8:45 a.m., $20; 10 a.m. and later, $5. Purchase tickets online. Website: madisonchildrensmuseum.org/support/american-girl-benefit-sale

In a statement sent to the State Journal, the company said it "respects and supports" MCM's decision to no longer host the sale and "recognizes it has been a labor of love for all involved. The company is currently exploring new philanthropic avenues for this product and will share more details in early 2024.”

Army of volunteers

Partnering with the children’s museum for a sale of returned merchandise was the brainchild of Pleasant Rowland, who founded American Girl in Madison in 1986 to create high-quality dolls and a book series that taught children about different periods of American history. Toy giant Mattel purchased the company in 1998, and Rowland continued as one of the Madison area’s most generous arts and education philanthropists.

The first American Girl Doll Benefit Sale grossed about $10,000, Gilpin said. The event location moved many times over the years, most notably to a large, un-air-conditioned warehouse in Middleton, where the merchandise was first reconditioned and inspected by an army of volunteers, then set up for the mid-summer sale on tables and pallets.

Now with the final event, “It’s the end of an era,” said Lisa Johnson of Madison, who has volunteered at the sale for 30 years running. As with many returning volunteers, “I’ve always called it our family summer reunion,” she said.

Johnson began volunteering when her daughter was in second grade — her daughter often accompanied her wearing a girl-sized “Josefina” doll outfit -- and has helped in a number of roles. For the past 15 years or so, Johnson coordinated the vendors who travel from across the Midwest to set up booths to sell doll-related merchandise.

She admitted feeling both a pang of sadness and relief when she heard this would the sale's final year.

“For 30 years, my family has planned our summer vacation around the doll sale,” she said.

But “knowing how much good these dolls have done over the years for the community — it’s a special place in my heart (I have) for the children’s museum. I take my grandchildren there now and I think, ‘I helped build this, in a way.’”

Limits for buyers

This year’s sale will be air conditioned and will offer “a healthy number” of dolls, Gilpin said. Buyers must purchase a ticket online and on Saturday are limited to a set amount of merchandise — up to five dolls (including the 18-inch line, plus Bitty Babies, WellieWishers and doll-plus-accessory sets), 15 accessories, two large-scale items such as furniture or doll vehicles, and four girl clothing items. Limits may increase on Sunday.

About 3,500 people are expected, Gilpin said. The event will have a “dolly day-care,” where customers need to check their own beloved doll from home before starting to browse. Five hotels are offering discounted rates for shoppers from out of town.

“People come from around the world. There’s three or four continents represented,” Gilpin said.

The wrap-up of the sale is only one major project this year for the Madison Children’s Museum. The museum is preparing to host the international conference of the Association of Children’s Museums next May, which will draw more than 1,000 people in the field to Monona Terrace and to MCM itself.

“It’s a huge coup for the community, with kudos to Destination Madison” for helping to lure the three-day convention, Gilpin said. “This really means that we get to feature our museum but also the community. We’re very excited about it. We have a lot of refreshing of the exhibits and we want to make sure we’re really polished up for it.”

MCM is also heading up a nine-museum coalition on a project called “Caretakers of Wonder,” based on research from UW-Madison and geared toward fostering a respect for nature among young children in times of disruptive climate change.

For the past 36 — now 37 — years, “American Girl has been a great, great partner, and we hope they find someone else to carry on (the American Girl Benefit Sale) from here,” Gilpin said.

“It’s an amazing story. There’s nothing else like it in the country,” she said. “People have an amazing sweet spot for this. It’s what makes it so joyful for us.”

