Call it Fete de Marquette-plus: This year the annual festival of all things Cajun, French and musical comes with more stages and foods. And there are many other big opportunities to help you experience joie de vivre this weekend, too:

Blooming Butterflies: Meet some fluttering friends as live butterflies take over the Bolz Conservatory at Olbrich Botanical Gardens. 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily through Aug. 6. Butterfly Action Day activities on July 28. Admission to the display is $8, $5 ages 6-12, olbrich.org.

Summer art reception at Overture: Celebrate exhibits by artists Lisa A. Frank and Sarah Stankey, Alyssa Ackerman and Selia Salzsieder, Joseph Taylor and Logu Ramasamy, and the Madison Watercolor Society at an Overture Galleries reception, 5 to 8 p.m. Friday. Free. Overture Center for the Arts, 201 State St., overture.org.

Mad Lit: The summer concert series returns, bringing community, harmony and good music to the top of State Street during select Friday nights. Rebulu, Grupo Candela and Rey Cruz perform from 8 p.m. to 11 p.m. Friday; artists of color will also have work available. Note to self: Wear dancing shoes. 100 block of State Street. Free, ourgmmc.org/madlit.

La Fete de Marquette: French-themed food, arts and crafts, and music on six stages. New this year is another music stage, expanded food selection and children’s area. This benefit event for the Wil-Mar Neighborhood Center runs through Sunday at McPike Park, 202 S. Ingersoll St. Free admission, wil-mar.org/fete.

Move N Groove4BGC: Bike, run or walk in this benefit for Boys and Girls Clubs of Dane County, with activities, food and music through the day. Participants will also get a tour of the new McKenzie Regional Workforce Center. 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, McKee Farms Park, Fitchburg. $50, www.bgcdc.org/move4bgc2023.

WGCF Home Garden Tour: Tour lovely home gardens in this Wisconsin Garden Club Federation-Madison District event. 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday. Start at 1030 Middleton St., Madison, or Hometown Junction Park, Verona. $15 to benefit community garden projects and scholarships, www.wisconsingardenclub.org/calendar.html.

Cambridge pottery talk: Meet and talk with Rowe Pottery Works founder Jim Rowe during a reception for a new exhibit on the history of the business at 11 a.m. Saturday at the 1906 Cambridge Historic School, 213 South St., Cambridge. Free, cambridgehistoricmuseum.org.

Jefferson County Fair: “Year of the Arts” is this year’s theme, but you’ll also find a carnival, tractor pulls and a demolition derby, with music headliners George Thorogood and the Destroyers on Friday and Gabby Barnett on Saturday. $8 to $12, under 5 free; check website for admissions specials. Jefferson County Fairgrounds, 503 N. Jackson Ave., Jefferson, www.jcfairpark.com/p/fair.