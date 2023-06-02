Here it comes: a summer filled with music, art and the outdoors. Jump in with these many concerts, festivals and more this weekend:

Spring Art Tour: Visit artist studios in Dane, Green, Iowa and Sauk counties in the annual Mount Horeb Area Arts Association tour, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday, Saturday and Sunday, free. Find a guide at mhaaa.org.

Live on King: The first show of the Majestic’s free outdoor concert series is Friday, featuring Horseshoes and Hand Grenades, the People Brothers Band and The Earthlings. Children’s activities 6 to 8 p.m., show at 7 p.m., 100 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard, free, majesticmadison.com/lok-2023.

LunART Festival 2023: “Reimagine”: Annual festival promoting women’s creativity. Gala Chamber Music Concert at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Hamel Music Center, 740 University Ave. ($15 to $30); “Nadia: An Exploration of the Life of Nadia Boulanger,” 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Hamel Music Center ($15 to $30); Composers Hub Spotlight, 2 p.m. Sunday, Art and Literature Lab, 111 S. Livingston St. (free), lunartfestival.org/2023festival.

48-Hour Film Project: Red-carpet ceremony and Best of Madison Awards in the 48-hour competition for local filmmakers, with a chance to see the 2023 winners, 7 p.m. Friday, Bartell Theatre, 113 E. Mifflin St., $15, bartelltheatre.com.

Live from the Wonderground: All-ages concert series on the outdoor playground at Madison Children’s Museum. Youngsters welcome but not required. 5 to 8 p.m. Friday, with the Periodicals plus Eric De Los Santos, marimba, 100 N. Hamilton St, Pay what you can, madisonchildrensmuseum.org.

Perfect Harmony Chorus: Presenting “Perfect Harmony Rocks the Pops,” with concerts at 7:30 p.m. Friday and 3 p.m. Sunday, Christ Presbyterian Church, 944 E. Gorham St., $25, perfectharmonychorus.org.

Orquesta SalSoul del Mad: Dance lesson at 8 p.m. Friday; show at 9 p.m., plus DJ Francis Medrano, Café Coda, 1224 Williamson St., $20 at the door, $15 at cafecoda.club/shows.

Artists at Work: Reception for show by Hatch Art House employees Tammy Schreiter, Erin Kessler, Elissa Blaeser, Liz Jones and Anna Koehne, 5 to 9 p.m. Friday, Hatch Art House, 1248 Williamson St., free, hatcharthouse.com.

Verona Hometown Days: Music, carnival rides, children’s activities and fireworks, Friday, Saturday and Sunday, Hometown USA Festival Park, 111 Lincoln St., Verona, free, $5 cover for featured bands on Friday and Saturday, VeronaHometownDays.com.

Festa Italia: Celebration of Italian music, food and culture, Friday, Saturday and Sunday, McKee Farms Park, 2930 Chapel Valley Road, Fitchburg, $6 to $10; 12 and younger free, iwcmadison.com/festa-italia-2023.

Free Fishing Weekend: No license is required this Saturday and Sunday for fishing in all Wisconsin lakes and streams. State park admission and trail fees are also waived. See dnr.wi.gov for details.

Kids’ Fishing Day: Yahara Fishing Club’s annual youth event, 9 a.m. to noon Saturday at Warner Park Lagoon, 2930 N. Sherman Ave. Free rod/reel for the first 300 children ages 14 and younger, plus lessons and lunch at 11 a.m., yaharafishingclub.org/kids-fishing-day.

Cows on the Concourse: Live cows, entertainment, food and children’s activities to kick off National Dairy Month in Dane County, Capitol Square at Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard, 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, free, danecountydairy.com.

Library Friends’ Big Book Sale: Fundraiser with donated books collected by seven library friends’ groups, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday at the Library Maintenance & Support Center, 1301 W. Badger Road, admission free, books and audio priced from 50 cents to $2, madisonpubliclibrary.org/new/friends-big-book-sale.

Learn to Row Day: Mendota Rowing Club offers a free rowing lesson and open house, noon to 4 p.m. Saturday at the James Madison Park boathouse. RSVP at mendotarowingclub.com to reserve a time slot.

Family Opera Day: Opera for the Young performs a 45-minute, family-friendly version of “The Barber of Seville” at 11 a.m. Saturday, Overture Center Playhouse, 201 State St. Also art/yoga workshop on the Rotunda Stage at 9:30 a.m., music lesson at 10:15 a.m., free, operafortheyoung.org.

Cars on State: See classic autos on view up and down six blocks of Madison’s most famous street. 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, State Street, free, visitdowntownmadison.com/cars-on-state.

Schumacher Farm Park Music Festival: Local bands on an outdoor stage, plus raffle, silent auction and food, 3 to 8 p.m. Saturday, Schumacher Farm Park, 5682 Highway 19, Waunakee, $15 at the door; 12 and younger free, schumacherfarmpark.org.

Dragon Art Fair: More than 80 artists, plus music, food carts and silent auction, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Fireman’s Park, DeForest, free, dragonartsgroup.org.

Guns 2 Gardens: Unloaded guns can be donated to be converted into garden tools, 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Saturday, drive-up collection at First United Methodist Church, 203 Wisconsin Ave., downtownforgood.org.

We’re Here Festival: Children’s activities, face painting, food trucks, music and more. First 50 to attend receive $10 to spend at local businesses, noon to 4 p.m. Saturday, Northgate Shopping Center, 1113 N. Sherman Ave., visitmadison.com/event/were-here-festival/61342.

Grow on Monroe: Open houses and free all-ages activities along the 1700-3500 blocks of Monroe Street, plus Wingra Park, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, www.monroestreetmadison.com.

Madison College IT Open House: Visit the new Information Technology space, see student work and learn about work in cybersecurity and other fields at the Truax Campus, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, 1701 Wright St., Room E1860, madisoncollege.edu.

World Quizzing Championships: Local competition based on worldwide event, with a free written test, 11 a.m. Saturday, Sequoya Library, 4340 Tokay Blvd. To compete, RSVP by Friday at madisonquiz@gmail.com. Free.

Duck Soup Cinema: The silent film series presents “Ten Nights in a Bar Room,” a 1926 temperance-themed melodrama that is the only surviving film by the Colored Players Film Corp., of Philadelphia, with live organ accompaniment by Jelani Eddington. Pre-show talk on “Early Afro-American Cinema” and post-performance talkback. Recommended for ages 13 and older. 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. Saturday, Capitol Theater, Overture Center, 201 State St., $9, overture.org.

Pride Ride: Register at 2:30 p.m. Saturday at Breese Stevens Field, Gate 8, to decorate your bike and join the Forward Madison FC/Trek Bicycle ride celebrating Madison’s LGBTQIA+ community. Family-friendly ride starts at 3:30 p.m. and returns to the stadium for an after-party, free, www.forwardmadisonfc.com/2023-trek-pride-ride.

con vivo … music with life! The classical chamber group con vivo performs “Celebration,” a 20th anniversary concert of music by Wagner and Dvorak with guest conductor John DeMain of the Madison Symphony Orchestra, 7:30 p.m. Saturday, First Congregational United Church of Christ, 1609 University Ave., $15 to $20, convivomusicwithlife.org.

Festival Choir of Madison with Wisconsin Chamber Orchestra: Festival Choir celebrates with its “Journeys and Jubilations: 50th Anniversary Gala,” with works by Handel, Beethoven, Mozart, Verdi and more. 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Hamel Music Center, 740 University Ave., $35, festivalchoirmadison.org.

Milonga by the Lake: Dance with the Madison Tango Society and DJ John Santiago, 6 p.m. Saturday, with potluck (bring a dish to pass), Olin Park Pavilion, 1156 Olin-Turville Court. Tickets in advance only, $15 to $25; purchase at madisontango.org or call 608-238-2039.

Goodman Youth Pride: Free Pride event for children, teens and their guardians, 1 to 4 p.m. Sunday, with open mic, a clothing swap, raffle and food, Goodman Community Center Brassworks, 214 Waubesa St., www.goodmancenter.org.

Marques Bovre Tribute: Music of the late Madison-area songwriter performed by Quintin Bovre and “Evil Twins” musicians Doug Meihsner and Eric Dummer, 2 to 5 p.m. Sunday, outdoor stage at The Mill Paoli, 6890 Paoli Road, Belleville. Bring a chair. Free admission; food and drink for purchase, themillpaoli.com.

Electric Sundays in the Park: Live music at Lisa Link Peace Park, 3 to 7 p.m. Sunday, visitdowntownmadison.com/summer-in-your-city.

Family Night on Lake Mendota: Have a family-friendly adventure with an Outdoor UW group experience instructor, starting on Memorial Union Terrace, 801 Langdon St., 4 to 6 p.m. Sunday, $17. Register at TerraceSummer.com.

Madison Bike Week: A week of events to celebrate bicycles and the people who ride them. Schedule is at madisonbikes.org/events/bikeweek-2023.

