Live it up: It’s the last weekend of June! Try a free symphony orchestra concert in the park, Pride Month events, a circus parade or one of these other many festive happenings to close out a lovely month of summer:

Oregon Summer Fest: Three days of food, carnival fun, live music and magicians, and a softball tournament. Fireworks at 9:45 p.m. Friday; teen night activities Saturday; more on Sunday. Kiser Firemen’s Park, Oregon. Schedule is at www.oregonwisummerfest.com.

Live on Queen: The Majestic’s “Live on King” series continues Friday with outdoor drag and dance block party featuring India Ferrah, of RuPaul’s Drag Race, Kat and the Hurricane and more. Doors open at 6 p.m.; show at 7 p.m., 100 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard. Free, majesticmadison.com.

Bach Dancing and Dynamite Society: Final weekend of the annual chamber music series, this year themed “Off the Cuff,” featuring classical and contemporary works. Performances Friday, Saturday and Sunday at Hamel Music Center, 740 University Ave., $47 to $53, students $10. More information is at bachdancing.org or call 608-255-9866.

CapitalQ Theatre Festival: Short plays presented by StageQ, 7:30 p.m. Friday; 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Saturday; 2 p.m. Sunday, plus opening night party and workshops, $15/show, Bartell Theatre, 113 E. Mifflin St., bartelltheatre.org.

10th Anniversary MCS Show: Madison Circus Space celebrates 10 years with a special performance, 2082 Winnebago St. 7:30 p.m. Friday; 5 p.m. and 8 p.m. Saturday, $20, $12 ages 12 and younger, madisoncircusspace.com.

American Players Theatre: Performances this weekend of “Our Town,” “The Liar,” “The Royale” and “The Merry Wives of Windsor,” Spring Green, $71 to $97, americanplayers.org.

Bird and Nature Outings: 10 a.m. Saturday, “Summer Solstice Phenology” at Aldo Leopold Nature Center/Edna Taylor Park with Alex Singer; 1:30 p.m. “Prairie Plants and Birds” at Pheasant Branch Prairie with Robin Kling and Tim Hansel; Sunday 10 a.m. “Bumblebee Walk” at Owen Park with Susan Carpenter; 1:30 p.m. “Preserve Projects” at Lakeshore Nature Preserve with preserve staff. Free. Find details at cityofmadison.com/parks or Madison FUN on Facebook.

Madison Opera broadcast: Wisconsin Public Radio broadcasts “The Marriage of Figaro,” performed by Madison Opera in April in Overture Hall, noon Saturday, madisonopera.org.

Final American Girl Doll Benefit Sale: Final sale of discounted seconds from American Girl by Madison Children’s Museum, to benefit the museum and area youth arts. Saturday and Sunday at Alliant Energy Center, 1919 Alliant Energy Way. Purchase tickets online only. Admission Saturday, early entry at 8:45 a.m., $100; 1:45 p.m. entry, $10. Sunday, early entry at 8:45 a.m., $20; 10 a.m. and later, $5, madisonchildrensmuseum.org/support/american-girl-benefit-sale.

Eastside Pride Fest: Hosted by Lesbian Pop-up Bar, Java Cat and Dive Inn, with music by David Landau, DJ Cover Gurrl, drag by Cynthia Mooseknuckle, Karma Zavich and others, plus food carts, noon to 6 p.m. Saturday, Dive Inn, 521 Cottage Grove Road.

Garage Opera: Fresco Opera returns with its Garage Opera Series featuring “Figaro: Bachelor of Seville,” performed at 2 p.m. in residential driveways and neighborhoods. Saturday, 6002 Galley Court; Sunday, 5013 Hammersley Road. Bring your own chair or blanket. Free, but donations gladly accepted, www.frescoopera.com.

Midwest Log Rolling Championships: See both amateurs (10 a.m.) and pros (1 p.m.) on Lake Wingra from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday. Silent auction, music and more to benefit the Huntington’s Disease Society of America. Free for spectators. Competitors register at madisonlogrolling.com.

Spring Green Arts and Crafts Fair: Annual juried show with more than 200 artists, plus entertainment. 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday; 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, Jefferson Street, Spring Green, springgreenartfair.com.

Big Top Parade: Kick off a weekend of circus-themed events in downtown Baraboo. Parade starts at 11 a.m. Saturday on Courthouse Square. Free. bigtopparade.com

SJC Jubilee: Live music, silent auction, all-ages activities and raffle to benefit the Social Justice Center. 2 p.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday, 1202 Williamson St., admission free, socialjusticecenter.org.

Madison Symphony Orchestra with Mt. Zion Gospel Choir: One-hour free community concert in the park by two of Madison’s musical powerhouses; 4 p.m. Saturday, Penn Park, 2101 Fisher St. Food trucks on site; picnics welcome. Seating opens at 2:30 p.m., madisonsymphony.org.

Broadway’s Kate Baldwin: Capital City Theatre brings Broadway star and Wisconsin native Kate Baldwin to Madison, 7:30 p.m. Saturday. Baldwin will perform works from “Hello, Dolly!,” “Finian’s Rainbow” and more, backed by a 30-piece orchestra and 20-member chorus, Capitol Theater, Overture Center for the Arts, 201 State St., $35 to $70, capitalcitytheatre.org.

Tenney-Lapham Art Walk: Visit neighborhood artists’ studios, porches and outdoors space and purchase their artwork on this annual self-guided tour, 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday. Maps at 408 Washburn Place or tenneylapham.org. Free.

McFarland Pride in the Park: All-ages celebration with music, children’s activities, yoga, vendors and drag queen story time. 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday, Larson Park, 6002 Exchange St., McFarland. Free.

Sala Thai Festival: Food, music, dance and cultural workshops throughout the gardens at Olbrich to celebrate 190 years of diplomatic relations with Thailand. 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, Olbrich Botanical Gardens, 3330 Atwood Ave, free, olbrich.org.

Jazz in the Garden: Madison Jazz Orchestra performs an outdoor concert, 5 to 6:15 p.m. Sunday, at Allen Centennial Garden, 620 Babcock Drive, as part of the Summer Sundays in the Garden series, free, allencentennialgarden.wisc.edu.

Photos: Make Music Madison