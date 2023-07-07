Wow — what a weekend for creativity. Over the next three days, visit an array of lovely home gardens, browse through outstanding local and national art, swap your gently used books and hum along with the homegrown talent of a beloved performance group.

Home Garden Tour: Visit gardens throughout the Shorewood Hills area in this annual self-guided benefit tour from Olbrich Gardens, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday and Saturday. Purchase day-of tickets at the UW Credit Union parking lot, 3500 University Ave. $15; Olbrich members, $13; ages 6-12, $7; 5 and younger, free. olbrich.org

Stoughton Fair: Pizza- and pie-eating contests, a carnival, livestock shows, fish fry, beef dinner, strongman contest, music and more, through Sunday at Mandt Park, 400 Mandt Parkway, Stoughton. www.stoughtonfair.com

National Women’s Music Festival: Four-day festival through Sunday with concerts, comedy, theater, emerging artists and more. Marriott Madison West Hotel and Conference Center, 1313 John Q. Hammons Drive, Middleton. $75 to $347/weekend. www.nwmf.info

Live from the Wonderground: All-ages outdoor concert by Loving Cup on the Wonderground playground at the Madison Children’s Museum, 100 N. Hamilton St., 5 to 8 p.m. Friday. Cash bar and children’s snacks for purchase. Free admission, but donations appreciated. madisonchildrensmuseum.org

Free music, art and movies on the Terrace: On Friday: Music by the Bill Roberts Combo from 4 to 6 p.m.; “Pan Pastel Critters” hands-on art-making at the Wheelhouse Studios Terrace Art Zone, 5 to 8 p.m.; music by WURK with East of Vilas, 7 to 10 p.m. On Saturday: Adem Tesfaye Band, D’funk and the Grease Monkeys, 7 to 10 p.m. On Sunday: Screening of the 1993 movie “Addams Family Values,” 9 to 11 p.m. Union Terrace, UW-Madison Memorial Union, 800 Langdon St. union.wisc.edu/visit/terrace-at-the-memorial-union

65th annual Art Fair on the Square: Works by more than 500 juried artists from across the U.S., plus music and food, fill Capitol Square from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday, and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday. Free admission. www.mmoca.org/event/art-fair-on-the-square

44th annual Art Fair Off the Square: Some 140 Wisconsin artists will show and sell their work, from art glass to painting, ceramics, fiber, sculpture, jewelry, graphics, paper-making, photography, wood and more. 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday on the 200 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd and the Olin Terrace Walkway leading up to the Monona Terrace Convention Center. Free admission. www.artcraftwis.org/art-fair-off-the-square.html

Location change for Dane County Farmers’ Market: Head to Capitol Square this week for art, but not for vegetables: This week’s market will be at Breese Stevens Field, 917 E. Mifflin St., from 7 a.m. to noon Saturday. Bonus: A book launch and signing from 9 a.m. to noon of “The Dane County Farmers’ Market Cookbook” by Terese Allen. Free admission. dcfm.org

Fitchburg Festival of Speed: Bikes and fun take over Fitchburg all day Saturday for this annual event based at Agora Pavilion, 5511 E. Cheryl Parkway, Fitchburg. Biking competitions and a 5K run start at 7:30 a.m., followed by children’s activities, music and more from noon to 10 p.m. and fireworks at 9:15 p.m. Spectators free. Competitors register ($20 to $60) at fitchburgfestivalofspeed.com.

Bartell Theatre Open House: Visit the home of the community theater companies Strollers Theatre, Mercury Players, StageQ, Madison Theatre Guild and more from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday at the Bartell’s first open house. Stand on the stage, learn about the Green Room, hear about volunteer opportunities and get a peek backstage on guided tours starting at 10 and 11 a.m. and at 1, 2 and 3 p.m. Free. bartelltheatre.org

Madison Makers Market: Fiber arts, plants, home decor and more — shop local from Madison creatives at this all-ages pub crawl from noon to 5 p.m. Saturday. Stops include The Deliciouser, Giant Jones Brewing Co., Imaginary Factory, State Line Distillery, The Sylvee, Vintage Brewing-Capitol East and Working Draft Beer. Start at any location. Free admission. madisonmakersmarket.com/summermarket

Bird and nature hikes: Celebrate the history of “This Land is Your Land” on a free all-ages adventure at 2:30 p.m. Saturday, exploring the history and ecology of Owen Conservation Park with Lois Komai and Chris Sessions. At 7:30 p.m. Saturday, join Diane Schwartz and “Get Kids Outside” for children’s activities at the eighth annual Community Firefly Hike at Indian Lake County Park, just west of Madison on Highway 19 (free, but RSVP required). Make s’mores over a fire and learn about fireflies, insects and mammals at the park; bring a jar or bottle with holes in the lid if possible. On Sunday at 1:30 p.m., join a free, family-friendly guided walk with naturalist Alex Singer at Turville Point Conservation Park to learn how trees, plants and animals adapt to deal with heat and drought and how nature helps cool us. For details and RSVP information, see www.facebook.com/groups/MadisonFUN.

Kids From Wisconsin: Thirty-six of the state’s most talented young performers present “Star Struck” on Saturday in Madison to celebrate the group’s 55th anniversary. First, a sensory-friendly version of the Kids’ annual concert will be performed at 1:30 p.m. in Capitol Theater (free, but RSVP required at kidsfromwi.org). At 4 p.m., KFW offers the performing arts workshop “Realize Your Dream” for ages 7-14 at the Rotunda Stage (free; RSVP required). The group’s annual concert “Star Struck” is at 7 p.m. in Capitol Theater (tickets $21 to $25; seniors 65-plus, $18; 12 and younger, $11). All events are in the Overture Center for the Arts, 201 State St. KFW Reunion, for all KFW alumni, is scheduled for Aug. 5 at the Wisconsin State Fair. www.kidsfromwi.org

Guitarist Hayden Pedigo: From Amarillo, Texas, Pedigo is known for his finger-picked acoustic guitar music and his tongue-in-cheek sense of humor and style. 7 p.m. Saturday, Arts + Literature Laboratory, 111 S. Livingston St. $10 in advance, $15 at the door, $5 for students and ALL members. artlitlab.org

Environmental Fun Fair: Take a guided prairie walk, learn about solar energy, study Wisconsin fossils and try hands-on activities at this all-ages event from Dane County Parks. 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday at Lake Farm County Park-Lussier Family Heritage Center, 3101 Lake Farm Road. Free. www.danecountyparks.com/Event/Detail/1468

Book Swap: Bring your new and gently used books of all genres to swap at this all-ages event. Cold drinks and music, too. 11 a.m. Sunday on the outdoor patio at High Noon Saloon, 701 E. Washington Ave. high-noon.com

Open Doors for Refugees Summer Picnic: Celebrate diversity and community with food, children’s activities, games and entertainment by international DJ Gloria Hays, Ewe (Togolese) drumming master Koffi Zoe Dogbevi and Klezmer band Yid Vicious. Bring a dish to pass for this potluck event. Free admission. Noon to 4 p.m. Sunday, Olin Park Pavilion, 1156 Olin-Turville Court. opendoorsforrefugees.org

American Players Theatre: Take your pick this weekend of “The Merry Wives of Windsor,” “The Liar,” “The Royale,” “Our Town” and “Once Upon a Bridge” — great works of theater performed both indoors and outdoors at APT in Spring Green. Tickets $61 to $101. Full summer schedule is at americanplayers.org.