Feeling independent? There’s no need to wait until July 4 to get out and celebrate. Hope for clear skies, declare it a holiday and try out these fun weekend happenings (but please check websites first to rule out any last-minute scheduling changes):

Catfish Music Festival: This free event and fundraiser for the Stoughton Opera House offers a broad range of live music, including folk, indie, country Americana and more, plus art vendors, food and children’s activities. Performances start at 5:30 p.m. Friday and continue through Saturday and Sunday in Rotary Park next to the opera house, 381 E. Main St., Stoughton. Free admission. A full schedule is at www.catfishrivermusicfest.com.

Live on King Street: All-ages free concert Friday featuring Rod Tuffcurls and the Bench Press plus Don’t Mess With Cupid moves indoors to The Sylvee, 25 S. Livingston St, due to air quality issues. Doors open at 6 p.m., show at 7 p.m. majesticmadison.com

Donate a Bike: Dairyland Dare hosts a bike donation drive for Free Bikes 4Kidz, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday at 345 Coyier Lane. Drop off your gently used bike or outgrown children’s bike and volunteers will shine it up for distribution to someone who can’t afford to buy one. fb4kmadison.org

Bird Workshop for Homeowners: Learn simple solutions from the experts about how to “Prevent the Deadly ‘Thud’” and what homeowners can do to reduce bird-window collisions. One-hour workshop at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Olbrich Botanical Gardens, 3330 Atwood Ave. Free, no reservation needed. olbrich.org

Art cart: Try art-making in the park at different locations all summer long with the mobile art van from Madison School and Community Recreation and the Madison Museum of Contemporary Art. This weekend from 9 a.m. to noon on Friday at Olin Beach; 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Friday at Kingston-Onyx Park; 10 a.m. to noon Saturday at McFarland Library; and 2 to 4 p.m. Saturday in Stoughton. Free. www.mscr.org/our-programs/youth-arts-enrichment/art-cart

Music on the Terrace: Hear the Mike Cammilleri Organ Trio at 4 p.m. Friday; Zeroed Hero from 7 to 10 p.m. Friday; and Newski and Middle Names from 7 to 10 p.m. Saturday at the UW Memorial Union Terrace, 800 Langdon St. Free. union.wisc.edu/get-involved/wud/music

The Bodega: Shop for local crafts, foods and antiques, with activities for the family. 5 to 9 p.m. Friday, Breese Stevens Field, East Mifflin Street and East Washington Avenue. Free admission. www.breesestevensfield.com/bodega

Columbus Fourth of July: Five-day festival with carnival Friday at 5 p.m., along with car show, beanbag toss tournament, live music, plus parade and fireworks on July 4. A full schedule is at www.columbuswichamber.com/july.

Old World Wisconsin: Independence Day Celebration: Go back in time with old-fashioned baseball, a pie-eating contest, games from the 19th and 20th centuries, music and historic re-enactors. 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, Old World Wisconsin, W372 S9727 Highway 67, Eagle. $20; $18 seniors; $13 ages 5-12. oldworldwisconsin.wisconsinhistory.org

Festival Foods Lights the Isthmus: 5 to 10 p.m. Saturday at Breese Stevens Field with live music followed by fireworks. $10, under 12 free with paying adult; bring a lawn chair or blanket. $50 rooftop ticket includes food and beverage. breesestevensfield.com/festivals/festival-foods-lights-the-isthmus

A Sip of Shakespeare: Scenes with a wine theme performed by Madison Shakespeare Company at a pop-up from 4 to 6 p.m. Saturday at Table Wine, 2301 Atwood Ave. Admission is free, but RSVP in advance at madisonshakespeare.org.

Drums on Parade: Watch the regional competition of the Annual Drum Corps International, 7 p.m. Saturday at Breitenbach Stadium, Middleton High School, 2100 Bristol St., Middleton. $30 to $50. www.dci.org

Fire on the River: Two-day Independence Day event starting at 5 p.m. Friday along the Riverwalk in Sauk City, with live music, custom car show, Eagle Chase Run, family activities and fireworks on Saturday. fireontheriver.org

Milton 4th of July: Five-day celebration starts Friday with the Milton Mile Swim, with carnival, softball tournament, music, escape room, bike parade and magic shows, plus fireworks on July 4. Schilberg Park, Milton. A full schedule is at www.milton4thofjuly.com.

Whitewater 4th of July: Five-day festival Friday through Tuesday, with carnival, parade, car show, karaoke, Beatles Tribute band, pony and camel rides, fireworks and more. Cravath Lakefront Park, Whitewater. A full schedule is at whitewater4th.com.

Monona Community Festival: Running Sunday through July 4, the Fourth of July celebration features a carnival, strongman contest, live music, climbing wall, car show, bike parade, fireworks and more. Winnequah Park, Monona. Free admission. A full schedule is at mononafestival.com.

Tenney-Lapham Chicken Coop/Garden Tour: Self-guided tour from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday to see neighborhood gardens and chicken coops. Pick up a map the day of the tour at 461 N. Few St., 917 E. Dayton St., or online at tinyurl.com/2023tlnatour. tenneylapham.org

Mad-City Ski Team: Special Fourth of July water ski show on Lake Monona. View the action from Law Park, 410 S. Blair St. Shows this weekend are at 3 and 6 p.m. Sunday. Free. madcityskiteam.com