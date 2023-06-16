It’s a weekend to celebrate Juneteenth, jazz, dad, opera and more, starting with these great live events:

Madison Juneteenth Celebration: Family-friendly, outdoor festivities Saturday, starting with the annual parade, with staging at 10 a.m. at Fountain of Life Covenant Church, 633 W. Badger Road. The parade departs at 10:45 a.m. and travels to Penn Park, Buick and Fisher streets, with a noon ceremony followed by an afternoon of activities and music until 6 p.m., featuring local performers and honoring Tina Turner, Michael Henderson, Irene Cara and Ramsey Lewis. Free. www.kujimcsd.org

Sun Prairie Juneteenth Celebration: Youth-led spoken word, plus performances by the Black Storytellers Alliance and Atimevu Drum and Dance Ensemble, food and activities including kickball, Double Dutch and a community resource fair. 2 to 5:30 p.m. Saturday, Wetmore Community Park, 555 North St., Sun Prairie. facebook.com/cityofsunprairie

More Juneteenth Events: More events in and around Madison to celebrate Juneteenth all weekend long are listed online at diversity.wisc.edu/2023/06/celebrating-juneteenth-2023.

Madison Jazz Festival: Citywide celebration of jazz continues with Marques Carrol Quintet, 8 p.m. Friday at Café Coda, 1224 Williamson St.; $20 to $25. Saturday: Jazz on the Terrace, all day starting at 1 p.m., Union Terrace, 800 Langdon St., free; A Conversation with Lakecia Benjamin, 3 p.m., UW Memorial Union Play Circle, 800 Langdon St., free; Performance by Lakecia Benjamin and Phoenix, 8 p.m., Shannon Hall, Memorial Union, 800 Langdon St., tickets $8 to $45. Sunday: Juneteenth Celebration of Black American Music, all day starting at 2:30 p.m., Union Terrace, 800 Langdon St., free; Ranky Tanky with Lisa Fischer, 8 p.m., Shannon Hall, tickets $8 to $45. go.madison.com/jazz

Madison Circus Space 24-Hour Circathon: Free activities, performances and drop-in classes for all ages to celebrate 10 years of Madison Circus Space, starting with an opening parade at noon Saturday, 2082 Winnebago St. Free, donations encouraged. Complete schedule is at madisoncircusspace.com.

Bach Dancing and Dynamite Society: “Off the Cuff”: BDDS continues its series over three June weekends, with classical and contemporary chamber music performed by musicians of national and international renown. Friday, Saturday and Sunday at Collins Hall, Hamel Music Center, and Stoughton Opera House. $47 to $53, students $10. Additional information is at bachdancing.org or call 608-255-9866.

Columbia County Moo-Day Brunch: Pizza, grilled cheese, ice cream sundaes and more to celebrate dairy month. Petting zoo, wagon rides, clogging, pedal tractor pull and other activities. 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at Darian Acres, W4598 County Road G, Rio. $9, $5 ages 4-10, ages 3 and younger free. $1 discount with donation of non-perishable food item. More information is at Columbia County Dairy Promotion Group page on Facebook.

Madison Opera broadcast: Wisconsin Public Radio broadcasts the November performance of Richard Strauss’s “Salome” by Madison Opera at noon Saturday. Madison Opera’s “The Marriage of Figaro,” performed in April in Overture Hall, will be broadcast at noon June 24. madisonopera.org

Edible Plants Tour at Starkweather Creek: Naturalist Sean Gere leads a free, family-friendly educational walk along Starkweather Creek to talk about native plants and ways that humans have used them. 10 a.m. Saturday; meet by the bike trail at the Goodman Community Center, 214 Waubesa St. More information is at facebook.com/FriendsofStarkweatherCreek or call 608-698-0104.

Garage Opera: Fresco Opera returns with its Garage Opera Series featuring “Figaro: Bachelor of Seville,” performed at 2 p.m. in residential driveways and neighborhoods. Saturday, 21 La Crescenta Circle; Sunday, 2110 Vilas Ave.; June 24, 6002 Galley Court; June 25, 5013 Hammersley Road. Bring a chair or blanket. Free, but donations gladly accepted. www.frescoopera.com

Atimevu 20th Anniversary: The Ghana-inspired drumming group Atimevu celebrates 20 years, and the new band Sunday Wahala makes its debut, with “An Evening of Afro-Beats” at the Harmony Bar, 2201 Atwood Ave, 9 p.m. Saturday. The new group’s name comes from “Wahala,” or “trouble,” and the “chill” day of the week it rehearses. $10 cover. harmonybarandgrill.com

“Be a Forager-Steward” at Warner Park: Naturalist Kathlean Wolf guides a family-friendly guided nature hike along easy walking paths at 1:30 p.m. Sunday to look for an amazing variety of natural sources of food, micronutrients, medicine and more. Warner Park, 2930 N. Sherman Ave., meet at the Warner Park Rainbow Shelter. Free. 608-698-0104.

Shakespeare in the Park: Wisconsin-based traveling theatre company Summit Players Theatre returns with live, outdoor performances in state parks through Aug. 19. A 75-minute version of “Macbeth” will be performed at 2:30 p.m. Sunday in Blue Mound State Park, preceded by a 45-minute educational workshop at 1 p.m. The troupe returns to the area on July 21 at Kegonsa State Park and July 22 at Mirror Lake State Park. Free. www.summitplayerstheatre.com/calendar

Father’s Day at Old World Wisconsin: Dads get free general admission from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, Father’s Day, at the historic living village. Old World Wisconsin, W372 S9727 Highway 67, Eagle. www.wisconsinhistory.org

“Material World”: Four short new works by the inclusive company Encore Studio for the Performing Arts. 8 p.m. Friday, 2 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. Mary DuPont Wahlers Theatre, 1480 Martin St. $10 to $20. encorestudio.org/tickets

“And Then There Were None”: Strollers Theatre presents the Agatha Christie classic at the Bartell Theatre, 113 E. Mifflin St. 8 p.m. Friday, 2 p.m. and 8 p.m. Saturday. $23 to $25. bartelltheatre.org

American Players Theatre: Repertory performances this weekend of “The Liar” and “The Royale” on Friday, “The Merry Wives of Windsor” on Saturday, both 8 p.m. Spring Green. $71 to $97. americanplayers.org

Photos: 'Democracy' exhibit at Playhouse Gallery