A floating costume parade, loads of music and even a hearty farm breakfast — sounds like a packed weekend ahead. Try out some of these live events:

Marquette Waterfront Festival: Local and national acts on two stages, plus food, games for youngsters and the Dandelion Dash. Noon to 8 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, Yahara Place Park, 2025 Yahara Place. River Alliance’s Fools’ Flotilla, a floating parade with paddlers in crazy costumes, takes place as part of the fest at 10:30 a.m. Sunday. Register for the flotilla in advance on Friday, or at 9:30 a.m. Sunday, free, marquette-neighborhood.org/waterfront-festival.

Madison Jazz Festival: Eleven days of music through June 18. This weekend: Michael Hackett Quintet, 8 p.m. Friday, North Street Cabaret, 610 North St., $20. Saturday: Dave Stoler: The Musical Legacy of Wayne Shorter, 10:30 a.m., Sequoya Library, 4340 Tokay Blvd., free.; Wayne Shorter Jam Session Featuring Chris Greene, 1 p.m., Café Coda, free; Wayne Shorter Tribute Concert, 8 p.m., Café Coda, $15 to $20; Sunday: Janet Planet Trio, 5 p.m., Allen Centennial Garden, 620 Babcock Drive, free; The Bad Plus and Marc Ribot, 8 p.m., High Noon Saloon, 701 E. Washington Ave., $35 to $40; artlitlab.org/programs/greater-madison-jazz/madison-jazz-festival.

Bach Dancing and Dynamite Society: “Off the Cuff”: BDDS fashions the first of three June weekends of classical and contemporary chamber music performed by musicians of national and international renown. Performances this Friday, Saturday and Sunday at Collins Hall, Hamel Music Center, $47 to $53, students $10, bachdancing.org or 608-255-9866.

Dane County Breakfast on the Farm: Join the annual June Dairy Month breakfast, 7 to 11:30 a.m. Saturday on the Kahl Family Farm, 8385 County A, Verona, with emcee Pam Jahnke, music by Soggy Prairie, children’s activities, education stations and machinery displays, $10, $5 ages 3-11; cash and check only, price includes breakfast and activities, danecountydairy.com/breakfast-on-the-farm.

Summerpalooza at Madison Children’s Museum: A day of free admission to the museum, plus activities and live entertainment outdoors. Saturday, 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., with a parade around Capitol Square at 12:30 p.m. Madison Children’s Museum, 100 N. Hamilton St., free, madisonchildrensmuseum.org.

Oregon Art Fair: The village of Oregon hosts its first art fair, with works by more than two dozen artists, food, activities with the Art Cart from the Madison Museum of Contemporary Art, and more, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Waterman Park, 121 Janesville St., oregonwiartwalk.com.

Knitting as Social Practice: In celebration of “World Wide Knit in Public Day,” the James Watrous Gallery hosts an hour of knitting and gallery talk with exhibiting artist Alison Gates, 2 to 3 p.m. Saturday, third floor, Overture Center for the Arts, 201 State St., free. Bring your needles and latest project, overture.org/engage/galleries/james-watrous-gallery.

New Glarus Polkafest: Polka music and dancing, 5 p.m. Friday to 7 p.m. Saturday in Downtown New Glarus, free admission, www.swisstown.com.

Sangerfest Konzerts: Concerts in the German-American tradition, including the Sangerfest Empfangs Konzert at 6 p.m. Friday and Sangerfest Haupt Kozert at 2 p.m. Saturday, both at the Masonic Center, 301 Wisconsin Ave., with Nord-Amerikanischer Sangerbund (North American Singer Association), free. Concert in the state Capitol at 10 a.m. Sunday, nasaengerbund.org/saengerfest-2023.

“The Merry Wives of Windsor”: American Players Theatre opens its new summer season with the Shakespeare comedy, 8 p.m. Saturday, APT, Spring Green, $71 to $97, americanplayers.org.

“And Then There Were None”: Strollers Theatre presents the Agatha Christie classic through June 17 at the Bartell Theatre, 113 E. Mifflin St. Performances this weekend at 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday, 4 p.m. Sunday. $23 to $25, bartelltheatre.org.

Mad-City Ski Team: Free water ski show on Lake Monona in Law Park, near Monona Terrace, most Sundays through Sept. 3. This Sunday: junior show at 5:15 p.m., main show at 6 p.m., free, madcityskiteam.com.

Jerry Awards Ceremony: See some of the top high school musical theater talent from across 28 Wisconsin counties in this annual celebration event, 6:30 p.m. Sunday, Overture Hall, Overture Center for the Arts, 201 State St., $35, overture.org.

