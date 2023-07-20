Madison, thy cup runneth over -- with weekend entertainment possibilities, that is. Start with some Shakespeare outdoors, then try a little Opera in the Park. Top it off with a county fair, a community picnic or a festival that thrives on fire. Suffice it to say, there’s more than plenty to do this weekend.

‘Twelfth Night’: Madison Shakespeare Company presents a comedy rife with mistaken identities, unrequited love, shipwrecks and swagger in this production of a Shakespeare classic. Directed by Colin Loeffler, this two-hour production includes an intermission and is performed outdoors at the Madison Country Day School amphitheater, 5606 River Road, Waunakee, at 6:30 p.m. Friday, 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. Bring your own lawn blanket, cushion or chair. Tickets $15 at madisonshakespeare.org/twelfthnight.

‘Macbeth’: How about a little spooky "Macbeth" in the woods? The Wisconsin-based traveling theater company Summit Players Theatre returns to the area with a free, family-friendly performance at Lake Kegonsa State Park on Friday and Mirror Lake State Forest on Saturday. A 45-minute educational workshop geared toward all ages starts at 5:30 p.m. both days, followed by the 75-minute performance at 7 p.m. Summit Players’ mission is to present Shakespeare “anyone can afford, attend and understand.” Free, but a state park admission sticker is required to enter the park, www.summitplayerstheatre.com.

Dane County Fair: It wouldn’t be summer without some cotton candy and a carnival ride. The annual fair is back, open at 9 a.m. daily through Sunday at the Alliant Energy Center. Visit a kiddie farm, marvel at the Paul Bunyan Lumberjack Show, hear some music or cheer on youth livestock showings. Admission is $10 a day, $30 for the weekend; $5 and 15 for ages 6-11. Buy tickets online or (cash only) at the gate. Youths under 18 need to be accompanied by a parent or legal guardian after 4 p.m., www.danecountyfair.com.

The Bodega: Buy direct from local makers and artisans, plus enjoy games, kids’ activities and food trucks, 5 to 9 p.m. Friday, 917 E. Mifflin St. Admission free, www.breesestevensfield.com/bodega.

Orton Park concert: The Willy Street Chamber Players perform a community concert in Orton Park, 1103 Spaight St., from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday. Rain date Saturday. Free, bring a blanket or lawn chair, plus a picnic and beverage if you like, www.willystreetchamberplayers.org.

Midwest Fire Fest: Eat food and see art forged by fire, watch artist demonstrations in pottery, metal and more, and enjoy music, fire dancers and a 7-foot sculpture reveal in this annual festival in downtown Cambridge, 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, West Side Park on the banks of Koshkonong Creek, Cambridge. Admission free. Full schedule at midwestfirefest.com.

Unity Picnic: Join the Urban League of Greater Madison at this annual picnic from 1 to 5 p.m. Saturday at 2222 S. Park St. Live music, food, kids’ activities and more. Free admission, ulgm.org.

Urban Triage Community Kick-Back: Celebrate community with “field day” events and competitions with cash prizes. Activities include Double-Dutch, potato sack races, basketball, kickball, bouncy house and a DJ battle with DJ Pain 1, DJ Fusion and DJ Shorty, plus a vendor fair and raffle, 2 to 8 p.m. Saturday in Penn Park, 2101 Fisher St. Free admission, urbantriage.org.

Opera in the Park: Pack the picnic and the glow-sticks for the 2023 Opera in the Park, presented by Madison Opera on Saturday evening at Garver Park, 333 S. Rosa Road. The annual showcase of music features four top vocalists along with the Madison Opera Chorus and the Madison Symphony Orchestra, conducted by John DeMain. The performance starts at 8 p.m., but arrive early to secure a spot on the lawn and enjoy the pre-show people-watching. Free admission; bring a picnic blanket and your own food and drink. Rain date Sunday at 8 p.m., madisonopera.org.

Music on the Terrace: The Periodicals and Lake Qualm perform on the shores of Lake Mendota at Memorial Union Terrace, 801 Langdon St. at 7 p.m. Saturday. Free, union.wisc.edu.

Lakeside Cinema: The “Secret Sunday Scaries” series features the 1977 movie “House,” outdoors on the Terrace at Memorial Union, 9 to 11 p.m. Sunday. Free, union.wisc.edu.

Blooming Butterflies: Meet some fluttering friends as live butterflies take over the Bolz Conservatory at Olbrich Botanical Gardens, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily through Aug. 6. Butterfly Action Day activities on July 28. Admission to the display is $8, $5 ages 6-12, olbrich.org.

