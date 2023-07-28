This weekend is shaping up to be a music-filled one in Madison, from local bands flocking to stages on the East Side’s Atwood Avenue to a concert at Breese Stevens Field. But you can also try your hand at riding in a horse-driven carriage or, if you’re feeling bold, take part in swing dancing at the Memorial Union Terrace.

AtwoodFest: Various local bands and music groups will perform on multiple stages Saturday and Sunday as part of this year’s AtwoodFest, hosted in the area of Atwood Avenue on the East Side. The festival will begin with four marching groups parading from area parks starting at 11 a.m. to a stage at the corner of Winnebago Street and Atwood Avenue, where the weekend event will kick off at noon Saturday. Full schedule at atwoodfest.com.

Jason Mraz at Breese Stevens: In the mood for some summer tunes? Head down to Breese Stevens Field on the Near East Side, where Grammy Award-winning singer Jason Mraz — who you might recognize from his hit songs “I’m Yours” and “Lucky” — will be performing as part of his “Mystical Magical Rhythmical Radical Ride Tour” on Friday alongside special guest singer Monica Martin. Gates open at 4:30 p.m., and the show starts at 6 p.m. Ticket inquiries can be directed to the Sylvee Box Office at thesylvee.com/info or 608-709-8157. Tickets can also be found on Ticketmaster, go.madison.com/mraz-tickets.

Mendota Live Music Fest: The Edgewater hotel will host a music festival from 2 to 9 p.m. Saturday to celebrate 75 years of live music at the hotel. New Orleans jazz music group Preservation Hall Jazz Band and Madison’s Natty Nation, Panchromatic Steel and The Jimmys will perform. Free admission, go.madison.com/edgewater-festival.

“The Royale” and “The Liar”: Chronicling an early 1900s Jay Jackson as he works to become the first Black heavyweight champion in the world, the play “The Royale” will take place at 8 p.m. Friday at the Touchstone Theatre at American Players Theatre, 5950 Golf Course Road in Spring Green. Also at 8 p.m. Friday at APT’s Up The Hill Theatre will be “The Liar,” a comedy that highlights the interactions between a man who can’t lie and one who does so profusely. Tickets, go.madison.com/apa-tickets.

Disability Pride Madison: The 10th annual Disability Pride Madison Festival — featuring music, dancers and more than 80 community organizations — will take place from noon to 5 p.m. Saturday at Warner Park, 2930 N. Sherman Ave. There will be food carts including Holy Cow’s, which will be operating on a pay-what-you-can model from noon to 2 p.m. The festival will also include in-person programming from this week’s city Disability Summit, a hybrid event designed for the city to hear community input on how to improve access for people with disabilities to city services and public accommodations. Free admission, disabilitypridemadison.org/festival-2023.

Music on the Terrace: The acoustic guitar-based Mark Croft Band will perform from 7 to 10 p.m. Friday at the Memorial Union Terrace, 800 Langdon St. Hailing from Minneapolis, “she’s green,” a so-called “take on the washy, ambient melodies of ‘90s shoegaze,” will take the stage from 7 to 10 p.m. Saturday. Both shows are free, union.wisc.edu.

Swing Dance Night: From 7 to 10 p.m. Sunday, get your groove on at swing dance night at the Terrace. Free, union.wisc.edu.

Willy Street Chamber Players: Jordan Voelker will play viola from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday in the Immanuel Lutheran Church, 1021 Spaight St., as part of Willy Street Chamber Players’ monthlong festival of neighborhood-friendly chamber music concerts. Tickets $20, go.madison.com/willy-tickets.

All-City Swim Meet: Madison’s All-City Championship Swim Meet continues from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday and Saturday at Goodman Pool, 325 Olin Ave. Catch thousands of youth from 13 teams competing in this event hosted by the Goodman Waves Swim Team. Free admission, allcityswimdive.org.

Blooming Butterflies: Awaken your nature side with a trip to the Bolz Conservatory at Olbrich Gardens held 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily through Aug. 6. Admission to the butterflies is $8, $5 ages 6-12, olbrich.org.

Butterfly Action Day: From 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday, also at Olbrich Gardens, learn from representatives from local monarch conservation organizations and interactive displays about monarch butterflies. Free admission, olbrich.org.

Youth Arts Festival: Youth-performed music, poetry, dance, magic and other visual arts will take center stage at the Youth Arts Festival, hosted by Briarpatch Youth Services from noon to 4 p.m. Saturday at 4720 Rimrock Road in Fitchburg. Also on display will be an art gallery with pieces made by youth. More details, go.madison.com/youth-festival.