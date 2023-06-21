"The Dane County Farmers’ Market Cookbook: Local Foods, Global Flavors" comes out July 8 and celebrates Madison's famous Capitol Square market.

The 258-page book, by Terese Allen, a local cookbook author who has written 14 books, includes 125 recipes from market vendors, shoppers and chefs and a history of the market, which celebrated its 50th anniversary last year.

L’Etoile co-owner Tory Miller, a James Beard Award-winning chef, wrote the forward for the book, which includes photos by former market manager Bill Lubing and other photographers.

Lubing said the cookbook is a guide to using local ingredients from the market to create recipes with a global perspective.

"It's a journey through the Farmers' Market, past, present, and future, both eating and cooking, but also the wonderful history of personalities and friendships that people find at the market," he said.

Lubing said Allen did a wonderful job of explaining the history of the market, and giving cooking tips gleaned from a lifetime of cooking.

The book highlights the relationships built at the market over the years, he said. "It's really a nice mix. It's a good read. It really is."

Recipes include Hungarian lecsó, a tomato and pepper stew; tacos de carnitas; garlic scape feta pesto salad; and red kabocha squash soup with ginger, lemongrass and Thai eggplant.

Lubing said the net proceeds after production, printing and promotion will go to the Dane County Farmers’ Market. He said Allen, the photographers, and market members on the cookbook committee donated their services.

The market was founded in September of 1972 with five farmers on the Square. Jamie Bugel, the market's manager, said this year the market has 220 Wisconsin producer-members. It is the largest producer-only market in the nation.

This time of year, 120 to 150 vendors are able to set up around the Capitol each Saturday, Bugel said, adding that there's no exact number since it changes every week.

The market is a big Madison attraction, not only for straight-from-the-farm produce, fresh meat and just-baked bread, but also for its social aspect and festival feel.

Allen will sign copies of the book from 9 a.m. until noon July 8 at the market, which will be held that day at Breese Stevens Field, 917 E. Mifflin St., because of Art Fair on the Square.

The book can be pre-ordered from Little Creek Press for shipment. Starting July 15, it will be sold at the Saturday market on the Square and at the Wednesday market on Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard.

Books can be also be pre-ordered from the Dane County Farmers' Market for pickup and will be available at bookstores and other retail outlets.

Take a look at 'Immersive Van Gogh'