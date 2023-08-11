It’s not easy to describe the satirical roller-coaster that is “Who's Your Baghdaddy?, or How I Started the Iraq War."

Even Meghan Randolph, who is directing the upcoming production of “Baghdaddy” for Music Theatre of Madison, was blindsided by the musical when she saw it the first time.

“I had to give myself an intermission” while watching an online video production of the show, said Randolph, who describes her head spinning from the unconventional plot and expanse of vocal styles. But in the second act, it all came together, she said.

“It’s provocative and it’s extremely funny,” she said.

“I had to know more.”

Written by Marshall Pailet and A.D. Penedo and first produced off-Broadway in 2015, “Who’s Your Baghdaddy?” is based on documented historical events. The eight-member cast, at breakneck speed, pile on the CIA blunders and runaway egos that led to the Iraq War.

As the musical opens, Central Intelligence Agency operatives, analysts and “super geeks” are now in a support group meeting for those who confess “I started the Iraq war.”

They were thoroughly duped by an Iraqi defector to Germany who was given the code name Curveball — and who, posing as an Iraqi engineer, was the only supposed eyewitness claiming that Iraq had biological weapons of mass destruction. In 2003, the U.S. Congress declared war on Iraq. The conflict cost hundreds of thousands of lives.

But here the focus is on the missteps that led to that. Music Theatre of Madison, which for 18 seasons has focused on presenting edgy and unexpected musicals, will present “Who's Your Baghdaddy?” Aug. 18-26 in the Play Circle Theater at Memorial Union, 800 Langdon St. Moored in fact but stylistically adventurous, the show has a “‘Saturday Night Live’ Meets ‘Hamilton’” vibe, with some CNN thrown in, said Randolph, also MTM's founder and executive director.

The musical with the long-winded title also has a deeply serious side and “asks people to ask questions of the world,” said MTM associate artistic director Adam Qutaishat.

Qutaishat, who plays the role of Curveball, is a longtime fan of “Who’s Your Baghdaddy?” and urged Randolph to produce it. The show's music veers from early ’90s-style hip-hop to R&B, contemporary musical theater, jazzy soft shoe and more.

“I love this piece. I think it tells interesting stories within a historical event that a lot of people don’t have context for,” said Qutaishat, noting that the real Curveball is still alive and living in Germany.

“I always love playing complex characters. You always become your character’s champion,” he said. “Everybody who’s playing Cassius or Iago thinks he’s the good guy. That’s what makes him the best bad guy.”

The New York Times selected the 2020 online production of “Baghdaddy,” featuring an Australian cast, as a “Critic’s Pick,” describing it as a “tale with an antic disposition, like a Le Carré novel sent skidding on a banana peel.” A review in The Guardian noted the musical worked best “when it directly tackles how complicity in harmful systems cause harm.”

Producing a show so complex and so unexpectedly interlinked prompts Kate Jajewski to liken it to assembling a giant monochrome jigsaw puzzle.

In "Baghdaddy," Jajewski plays the role of CIA analyst Berry Stanton, a driven, ambitious, “young Washington go-getter who’s worked for this job her whole life,” she said. The role requires Jajewski to rap — something she never expected she’d learn to do, she said.

She also sings as part of a strong ensemble cast, Jajewski said. Even so, when friends hear she’s in a musical about the causes of the Iraq War, “People say, ‘You’re in a musical about what?,’” she said.

The MTM production will take place on a sparse set, but even as they enter the theater, audience members will experience the support-group setting of the play, Randolph said.

“It’s a whirlwind,” she said. “But when you get to the heart of it, it’s going to send people home wanting to read more” about the history the musical is based on, “and that’s what I love about it.”

“I want people to come to hear it, to learn, to experience with open minds and hear some amazing songs,” Randolph said. “And just be ready to go on a ride.”

