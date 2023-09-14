A 2022 production of “Sweeney Todd” by University Opera has won two major awards for directing and overall performance, the American Prize National Nonprofit Competitions in the Performing Arts announced Thursday.

David Ronis, associate professor and director of University Opera at UW-Madison, received the 2023 American Prize Charles Nelson Reilly Prize in Directing.

University Opera’s production of Stephen Sondheim’s acclaimed musical — about a murderous barber from Fleet Street whose partner in crime bakes his victims into meat pies — also was honored with the American Prize in Musical Theater Performance.

Performed in early March 2022, “Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street” featured student performers from the Mead Witter School of Music, accompanied by the UW-Madison Symphony Orchestra. Oriol Sans, UW-Madison director of orchestral activities, conducted.

According to a 2022 university press release, the performances of “Sweeney Todd” in Union Theater’s Shannon Hall involved more than 70 UW-Madison students — including singer-actors, instrumentalists, technicians and stage crew — from freshmen to doctoral students.

The American Prize competition, the nation's most comprehensive series of contests in the performing arts, recognizes the best performing artists, directors, ensembles and composers in the United States at professional, college/university, community and high school levels. Honorees are selected from recordings sent from across the country.

University Opera’s 2019 production of “Into the Woods,” another Sondheim musical, won third place in the musical theater division of the American Prize in 2020-21. Ten recent University Opera productions also won awards in the National Opera Association Opera Production Competition.

Ronis has received 13 National Opera Association Production Competition awards — most recently for the 2021-22 UW-Madison productions of both "Sweeney Todd" and “Two Remain (Out of Darkness).” In 2018 and 2022, he was named the second-place winner of the American Prize Charles Nelson Reilly Award.

Other musicians with Wisconsin ties were also honored. Kristin Roach won the 2023 American Prize in Conducting for “Suor Angelica” at Lawrence University Opera Theater in Appleton. Soprano Madeleine Francesca Keane of Wauwatosa, a student at the Manhattan School of Music, received this year's American Prize in Vocal Performance: Women in Art Song (college/university division).

University Opera’s next production is “La Calisto” to be performed Nov. 17 to 21. Information on the upcoming season is at music.wisc.edu/university-opera/