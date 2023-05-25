Gift this article
Tina Turner in 1985 with an award from the American Music Awards. The Broadway musical based on her life is coming to Madison's Overture Center in June 2024.
ASSOCIATED PRESS
"TINA – The Tina Turner Musical" is coming to Madison next year — a fact made all the more poignant for Turner fans who learned Wednesday that the music superstar has died at age 83.
Turner died Tuesday, after a long illness in her home in Küsnacht near Zurich, Switzerland, her manager reported.
The Broadway tour of the musical "TINA – The Tina Turner Musical" is scheduled as part of
the 2023-24 Broadway season at Overture Center for the Arts. The show, billed as "the inspiring journey of a woman who broke barriers and became the Queen of Rock n’ Roll," will be performed in Overture Hall June 11-16, 2024.
"Tina Turner’s contribution as an iconic music artist and performer, her influence on fellow artists and her inspiration to generations who followed her is legendary," Tim Sauers, chief artistic experiences officer at Overture, said in an email. "'TINA -- The Tina Turner Musical' is a true celebration of this exceptional woman, and in our mourning we continue to celebrate her life, her talent and her joy."
Turner, winner of 12 Grammy Awards, is counted as one of the world's best-selling artists of all time. "TINA – The Tina Turner Musical" was written by the Pulitzer Prize-winning playwright Katori Hall and directed by Phyllida Lloyd.
