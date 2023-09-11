Visitors to Olbrich Botanical Gardens will have to skip the Thai Garden for now. But soon they’ll be able to watch as repairs are made to the gold-clad Royal Thai Pavilion, a local cultural landmark.

A tree fell on the bridge that leads to the Thai Garden in late August, damaging the bridge handrail, Olbrich Marketing Manager Katy Nodolf said. That garden space will be closed to the public until repairs can be made, which should happen soon.

And soon other preparations will begin to repair the roof of the Royal Thai Pavilion, the glittering, 40-foot-long jewel of the garden. One of only four in the world outside of Thailand, the Royal Thai Pavilion arrived in Wisconsin in 2001 as a gift to UW-Madison from the government of Thailand and the Thai Chapter of the Wisconsin Alumni Association.

The pavilion, measuring 30 feet high, was slated for restoration work after a study last year found its rooftop tiles to be in dire condition. While the basic structure itself is in good shape, the tiled roof is showing wear from more than two decades of Midwestern winters.

Kalam Corporation was awarded the contract for repairs earlier this summer and will start erecting scaffolding around the pavilion in late September, said Hannah Mohelnitzky, public information officer for the City of Madison Engineering Division.

However, actual repairs to the roof will start when new roof tiles are received. “The custom roof tiles have a 3-4 month lead time,” she said in an email.

UW-Madison will cover the $668,955 cost of the roof project, Mohelnitzky said.

Additional restoration work could begin next spring on other decorative elements, including gold leaf etchings and other intricate details on the pavilion, Nodolf said. However, the skilled technique necessary will require guidance from artisans in Thailand, and no timeline has yet been set, Mohelnitzky said.

Still, “This is an incredible opportunity to collaborate here at the City, UW and across the world,” she said. “We do not have a lot of projects where we’re collaborating specifically with international artisans like this project includes. We’re proud to connect this way on such a unique project that is important for our community here in Madison, our Thai community in Madison, and Thai community internationally.”

Given to UW-Madison as a gesture of international friendship, the Royal Thai Pavilion was originally constructed in Thailand but flown in sections to Madison for reassembly by Thai artisans in the city’s botanical gardens.

The plane from Asia with both the pavilion and artisans on board was one of the last to touch down in Chicago the morning of Sept. 11, 2001 — precisely 22 years ago on Monday — after a terrorist attack on the World Trade Center and the Pentagon killed thousands and paralyzed the nation.

Still, the work went on. The pavilion, made from plantation-grown teak without the use of nails or screws, took three weeks to reconstruct at Olbrich. Community members were said to have written prayers and messages on the underside of many of the ceramic roof tiles that are now scheduled to be replaced.

The city-owned Olbrich Botanical Gardens, at 3330 Atwood Ave., is open to the public daily. Admission is free to the outdoor gardens, which also include other specialty spaces such as the Perennial Garden, Sunken Garden and Herb Garden.