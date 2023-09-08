To much of the world, Richard Davis — whose versatility and mastery of the bass is legendary on recordings such as Van Morrison’s “Astral” and Eric Dolphy’s “Out to Lunch” — was a jazz great. To Madison, he was much more.

Davis, the famed bass player, music educator, recording artist and local advocate for racial equity and understanding, died Wednesday at age 93 after two years in hospice care, according to his daughter Persia.

Davis served as professor of bass, jazz history, and jazz ensemble at UW-Madison for decades. A memorial page set up by Davis' family teemed on Thursday and Friday with tributes, fond recollections detailing a virtuosic musician who truly loved his craft.

"He was like a big brother to me," wrote Billy Harper, a jazz saxophonist who played with Davis in the Thad Jones/Mel Lewis Orchestra. "Everybody knows him as a great musician, but he was also a great person."

Former students added their own memories of Davis as a dedicated educator with a contagious passion for music, equal parts intimidating and approachable.

John Bowen, who said he studied under Davis from 1982 to 1987 as the university's first electric bass major, cited Davis as a profound influence in his life and career.

"My approach to the instrument, my appreciation for Black music history, and how I interact with others were all deeply influenced by Richard," Bowen wrote. "Thinking back, I cannot imagine a musician of Richard's stature enthusiastically taking on a beginning student! But those of you that know Richard know that that was absolutely consistent with his character!"

Born in Chicago in 1930, Davis settled in Madison after 23 years in New York City where he established himself as one of the world’s premier bass players, performing with names like Frank Sinatra, Leonard Bernstein, Barbra Streisand, Miles Davis and Dexter Gordon. From 1967 to 1974, he was named Best Bassist in the Downbeat International Critics Poll.

He was wooed from that full-time performance career by UW-Madison, and came here as a novice teacher in 1977. But he soon proved himself to be a master at teaching as well, helping to develop the musical skills of students who would become Grammy winners or university professors themselves.

His own musical career bridged countless genres. Davis, who in 2014 was named a Jazz Master by the National Endowment for the Arts (joining the ranks of names like Count Basie, Ella Fitzgerald and Art Blakely), was also known for his classical skills and range, working with musicians from Bruce Springsteen to conductors such as Leonard Bernstein, George Szell, Igor Stravinsky and Pierre Boulez.

In 1993 he created the Madison-based Richard Davis Foundation for Young Bassists, a group that continues to this day with week-long workshops each spring at the Pyle Center that bring together young bass players and skilled master educators.

Over its three decades the foundation has become “a huge family,” said executive director Catherine Harris, who first met Davis in 2008 when she attended a foundation workshop as a high school student.

“It’s made up of so many bass players who care about each other and want to pass along their knowledge,” she said.

'Let's play it'

Davis himself started playing bass at age 15. He told the Wisconsin State Journal in 2018 that he based his teaching style on what he learned from Walter Dyett, his own music teacher at Chicago’s DuSable High School.

“He didn’t put up with any jive – and he made you want to be the greatest,” Davis said of his early mentor.

“He had ideas about music that made you feel you could do anything. You know, sight-reading is a big thing with musicians. And he would say, ‘There’s no such thing. You’ve seen all the music before – just in different forms.’ And I’ve thought that ever since he said it. I think, ‘Oh yes, I’ve seen this all before. Let’s play it.’”

Davis also became known in Madison for his work on racial justice and understanding. He created the Retention Action Project at UW-Madison, designed to bring together people to discuss cultural differences, and the Madison Wisconsin Institutes for the Healing of Racism, a forum to explore the history and pathology of racism.

In 2019, the City of Madison named an East Side street in his honor, Richard Davis Lane, connecting Darbo Drive and Webb Avenue.

Known for his warmth, Davis would take special care with the students who were signed up to attend classes in the early days of his foundation. Before they traveled to Madison for the Young Bassists conference, he would phone each participant to introduce himself and quell the young musician’s nerves.

“I would call the house and say, ‘Is your son or daughter home? Put them on the extension, because I want the kids to know me through my voice,’” Davis recalled in his 2018 State Journal interview.

“That pays a lot of dividends,” he said then. “On the phone with them, I’d say, ‘How do you feel about coming here?’ And they’d say, ‘I’m nervous.’ Know what I’d say? ‘So am I.’ So right away they felt like this person they hadn’t met yet was just like them.”

Final years

The final years of Davis's life were a reminder to his daughter Persia of just how loved her father was, she said.

Visitors flocked in from states away to soak up whatever time they had left with the jazz legend, offering support to his family that Persia, 41, says took her aback at times.

"Not many elderly people have so many people in their corner as my father did," she said in a phone interview Friday.

Davis had been in hospice for the last two years, a time Persia says "turned her life upside down."

"We really don't talk about how difficult this part of life can be," she said, noting how important it is for aging people to have plans in place.

"A lot of people are not prepared for it," she said.

Even with Davis's passing, his work continues, Harris said. Along with his groundbreaking recordings, the bass musician touched the generations of musicians he trained and inspired, she said.

“Even if he’s not there with us anymore, he’s still with us because he is there,” she said. “The foundation continues because of those connections he made for us.”