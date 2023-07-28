Sixty is an impressive age for a theater company. So to celebrate, why not pick a show from, say 1879, that feels fresh, fun and ridiculously hilarious?

Madison Savoyards, dedicated to staging the timeless works of Gilbert and Sullivan, is marking its 60th anniversary this summer with a production of “Pirates of Penzance.” The raucous farce, running Aug. 4-13 at the Bartell Theatre, is filled with memorable music and Gilbert and Sullivan’s trademark wit.

“I think it’s going to be one of our best,” said longtime Savoyards member and “Pirates” director Donald Dexter. The famed comic opera “is a lot of fun. It’s total nonsense. It’s topsy-turvy at its very best.”

The story centers on a gang of soft-hearted pirates and the apprentice Frederic, who after a rocky start falls in love with Mabel, the daughter of Major-General Stanley. Frederic is to be released from his apprenticeship on his 21st birthday and sees a future with Mabel — but things get complicated when it’s discovered he was born on Feb. 29, in a leap year, making him still technically just 5 years old. The police, a group of young girls and more add to the chaos.

The zany comedy of “Pirates” comes from many of the characters themselves, Dexter said. Writer W.S. Gilbert and composer Arthur Sullivan “wrote the show very quickly,” he said. “It’s a fun concept of adults playing like children in the game of pirates and police.”

Community performers and emerging professionals make up the paid, 22-member cast of the Madison Savoyards production. They’ll be joined by a seven-piece orchestra.

“A lot of our company are opera students or performers in the community who work with companies in the Madison area,” Dexter said. “They sing with Madison Opera, or sometimes University Opera, Music Theatre of Madison,” or other companies. “They are not necessarily strictly Gilbert and Sullivan fans — they are very talented performers” with a breadth of experience.

For example, Madison Hoeltz, who plays Mabel, is a prize-winning alumnus of the Chautauqua Summer Conservatory and University of Minnesota. Ryan Nash, in the role of Frederic, is a master’s degree student in voice performance at UW-Madison who has performed with University Opera. And Mike Brady, back for his fourth season with Madison Savoyards to play the role of the Pirate King, teaches software development at Epic by day and in his spare time is an eight-time state champion and international competitor in taekwondo.

The seven-performance run of Madison Savoyards’ “Pirates of Penzance” will include two matinees, on Aug. 6 and 13. A free 45-minute “children’s pre-show” will be offered before the Aug. 6 performance.

In that presentation, “We’ll show them the theater, and a couple of our actors will come out in costume and present information to sort of help them understand and appreciate the show,” Dexter said. “We hope that will build our future audience and also maybe interest some future performers down the road.”

Dexter himself fell in love with Gilbert and Sullivan through recordings his parents gave him as a boy. “I loved them, because the shows are all about adults behaving badly,” he said.

He continued to be a fan, and years later when he and his wife married, they chose music from Gilbert and Sullivan’s opera “Iolanthe” as their wedding music.

Madison Savoyards was founded in 1963, initially as a summer theater company of high school students. Over the years it welcomed performers of all ages and backgrounds, and has produced an annual production ever since. The group has performed “Pirates of Penzance” eight times, most recently in 2012. The only opera to match that eight-production run by Madison Savoyards is “HMS Pinafore.”