The glass-enclosed balcony of the State Street apartment previously rented by Samantha “Sam” Shea Roberts has been a display space for Roberts’ quirky installations, which regularly drew the attention of visitors to the busy pedestrian mall in Downtown Madison where the apartment is located above Teddywedgers restaurant.
Roberts, 22, died May 12 from an aggressive form of cervical cancer. Her mother, Diane, called her a creative, independent person who loved expressing herself through art.
The glass-enclosed balcony of an apartment recently occupied by artist Samantha “Sam” Shea Roberts sits empty at the top of State Street in Madison, Wis. Monday, May 22, 2023. The 22-year-old, who died May 12 due to an aggressive form of cervical cancer, prized the unique, recognizable space near Capitol Square, and was known to sometimes sit with her cat in the chair elevated above the busy pedestrian mall.
