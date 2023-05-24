The glass-enclosed balcony of an apartment recently occupied by artist Samantha “Sam” Shea Roberts sits empty at the top of State Street in Madison, Wis. Monday, May 22, 2023. The 22-year-old, who died May 12 due to an aggressive form of cervical cancer, prized the unique, recognizable space near Capitol Square, and was known to sometimes sit with her cat in the chair elevated above the busy pedestrian mall.