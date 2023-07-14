In the early 1970s, potter Jim Rowe commuted between his home in Whitewater and his job at the Madison Art Center. On the way, he’d pass through the village of Cambridge, where one day he spied an old blacksmith’s shop for rent.

It had natural gas — perfect for a kiln to fire pottery — along with a studio space and a storefront facing the street for easy retail sales.

That space would become the first home of Rowe Pottery Works, which over the next 29 years would grow to fill half a city block and more, become a multimillion-dollar business and turn tiny Cambridge into a nationally known hub for potters and other artists.

The history of Rowe Pottery Works is the subject of a new exhibit at the 1906 Cambridge Historic School, a local history museum run by volunteers. Included are historical and significant pieces from the personal collection of Jim Rowe, who will give an informal talk at the museum at 11 a.m. Saturday.

If you go What: Exhibit of photos and pots from the early days of Rowe Pottery Works Where: 1906 Cambridge Historic School Museum, 213 South St., Cambridge Reception: Jim Rowe will be at the museum starting at 11 a.m. Saturday to talk informally about the history of Rowe Pottery and to answer visitors’ questions. Museum hours: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturdays; noon to 3 p.m. Wednesdays Admission: Free Website: www.cambridgehistoricmuseum.org

Rowe’s appearance comes a week before the 2023 Midwest Fire Fest, scheduled for July 22-23 in downtown Cambridge. That two-day celebration features fire dancers, music from “hot bands,” art for sale and demonstrations by artists who shape their work with fire — in ceramics, metal, jewelry, glass, food and more. Each year includes a giant sculpture reveal.

Why fire?

Because that’s an essential ingredient for pottery. And pottery has been key to the late 20th- and early 21st-century identity of Cambridge, population 1,652.

Midwest Fire Fest What: 2023 Midwest Fire Fest, featuring 25 fire-based artists, 11 live fire-art demos, food, music and fire dancers Where: Downtown Cambridge When: July 22-23 Admission: Free Schedule: midwestfirefest.com

At the Cambridge School House, board member Peg Sullivan first set out to create an exhibit on “the whole history of pottery in the community,” she said. “And it’s so big, and there are so many people involved that I decided it was a two-year project. This year, I decided to start with the man who started it,” Jim Rowe.

Craze for Americana

After moving into the blacksmith shop, Rowe continued to make his own pottery and sell it by traveling to art shows.

Frequently he and his wife at the time, Tina Clarenbach, encountered early American salt-glazed crocks and jugs at estate sales and farm auctions. The pieces were a unique and important form of functional folk art, most commonly made by farmers east of the Mississippi and used to store food and home brew before the advent of the Ball jar.

But in the 1970s, demand for the rustic antiques exceeded supply. A passion for all things Americana had swept much of the country, along with a renaissance in organic gardening, an earthy aesthetic and a new respect for folk art.

Rowe and Clarenbach, who ran an antique shop, saw an opportunity: Why not make historically accurate reproductions of handmade, salt glaze pottery that would serve the modern-day kitchen?

“For two years, I thought somebody must be doing this, because the market, I knew, was big,” Rowe said in a recent interview. In 1981, “I decided to take the plunge and do it.”

Within a few years the craze for Rowe pottery brought carloads of visitors to Cambridge, 20 miles east of Madison.

“When you look at pictures that show our Maxwell Street Days back when Jim’s business was in its heyday, we had hundreds and hundreds of people” come to shop at the Rowe Pottery Works’ retail store, Sullivan said. “And they were filling boxes, not bags. It was incredible, the numbers and kinds of new people who came to the community.”

Orange-peel texture

A native of West Allis, Rowe attended UW-Whitewater, where he first took courses in business administration, then switched to pottery and graduated with a degree in ceramics and art history. In college he also met the legendary ceramics artist Don Reitz, a professor at UW-Madison, whose work inspired Rowe to specialize in — of all things — salt glaze pottery.

Used by early American farmers, salt glaze stoneware is typically made by throwing salt into the kiln during the firing process. The sodium from the salt reacts with the silica in the clay to form a glossy glaze and a surface texture that feels like an orange peel.

Rowe Pottery Works started by using the well-known Albany clay from New York, originally used by farmers centuries earlier.

“This is a clay that is dug out of the ground with basically nothing added to it,” Rowe said. “They would typically mix it with water, get the sticks and stones out of it, then (shape it) and fire it up to 2,200, 2,300 degrees” in a wood-fired kiln. “The glaze would melt and form a food-safe interior, easily cleanable.”

Rowe found an efficient way to make, decorate and fire museum-quality, historically accurate pieces using a carload system that rolled the hand-thrown pottery into a kiln fueled by natural gas. He never revealed the process while he owned his company, although photos of the car system are now on display in the museum exhibit.

“That was the key to producing the kind of volume that we did,” he said. “We were shy of $10 million a year, all from handmade pots.”

At its height, Rowe Pottery Works employed 160 people, including administrative staff, more than a dozen potters, decorators, kiln operators, impress operators, shippers and retail store staff.

The company expanded to metal. By 1986, the original blacksmith shop was operating as Cambridge Village Forge, producing hand-wrought iron furniture, home accessories and furniture for markets in the U.S. and abroad.

That year, Rowe Pottery Works also became the “largest maker of handmade pottery and wrought iron in America,” according to the museum. The pottery line expanded to include dinner plates, hanging flowerpots, decorated miniatures, and the highly popular mugs, soup bowls, utensil jars and more in Rowe Pottery’s signature blue and gray. The decorative design most in demand was a blue, folk-inspired heart motif.

‘How do you get to Cambridge?’

Rowe Pottery ware bore not only the individual potter’s mark to indicate the person who threw each piece, but an important identifier of its origin: the words Cambridge, Wisconsin.

“That was before cellphones,” Rowe said. “So, people would dial up the phone and ask, ‘How do you get to Cambridge?’”

Magazines including “Wisconsin Trails,” “Country Home” and “Country Living” profiled the business. Orders soared. “When those magazines hit, my phone didn’t stop ringing for three years,” Rowe recalled.

Meanwhile, highly skilled potters and folk artists came to Cambridge from around the country to work for the solid pay, good benefits and regular hours of Rowe Pottery Works. In their off hours, many built home studios where they could create their own work, making the village and nearby towns even more of a destination for pottery fans.

Today the “Earth, Wood and Fire” studio tours each fall and spring offer a chance to meet the artists themselves. The self-driving tour, scheduled next for Oct. 28-29, welcomes visitors to studios in Cambridge, Deerfield, Lake Mills, Johnson Creek and Jefferson.

Tiring of the travel involved for sales and noting that the craze for salt glaze pottery might be waning, Rowe sold Rowe Pottery Works in 2004.

The business has had several owners since then, and now has a studio at 110 E. Main St. with a charming retail space selling handcrafted pottery, collectibles, artworks and gifts. The business will celebrate 50 years of Rowe Pottery Works next year.

Rowe still lives in Cambridge and makes pottery in his home studio, although just for personal use. Removed from the salt glaze tradition, he now loves to experiment with glazes in a computerized, electric kiln.

“I’m really into the chemistry aspect of it,” he said. “That keeps me busy, keeps my mind active.”

At Saturday’s reception, he’ll be at the museum “to talk about whatever people want to talk about.”

“The question I get most often is, ‘How do you start a business like that?’” he said. “The answer to that, of course, is that opportunity is there, it presents itself, and you happen to have the preparation — and they both cross. And if you can put it together, and balance all the factors, you can make it work.”