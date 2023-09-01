The large skull sculpture that had been in front of The Chazen Museum of Art on the UW-Madison campus for nine years was moved inside the museum Thursday because of concerns for its preservation.

Kirstin Pires, the museum's spokesperson, said there were many reasons behind the move, including the wishes of the artist, 88-year-old Jim Dine.

"He was definitely in favor of moving it inside," Pires said. "It had been exposed to the weather and salt along East Campus Mall, and it had also had some vandalism to it over the years."

The large bronze skull titled "Ancient Fishing" by Dine sat outside the museum's front entrance at 750 University Ave., near Park Street. It was moved into Gallery 13.

There, Pires said, "it can be kind of in conversation with another Dine sculpture that also includes a skull."

The other one, "The Plow," is a cottonwood-carved skull from which the 'Ancient Fishing' sculpture was cast." It's in Gallery 3.

The free museum was founded as the Elvehjem Art Center in 1970 and became the Elvehjem Museum of Art in 1978.

It was renamed the Chazen in 2005 after university alums Simona and Jerome Chazen, chairman emeritus and co-founder of Liz Claiborne Inc., donated $25 million to the expansion. Jerome Chazen died in 2022 at age 94.

The original Elvehjem building is joined by a walkway gallery to the newer Chazen building, which when it opened in 2011 nearly doubled the museum's size.

The Chazen is the largest collecting museum in the Big 10 and the second-largest art museum in Wisconsin, according to Chazen director Amy Gilman.

Galleries in the Elvehjem building are closed through 2024 while it undergoes a renovation, which includes a reinstallation in early 2025 of the museum's entire collection, Pires said.

Usually, the museum has 1,700 to 2,000 objects on view, but about 970 objects were removed from the Elvehjem building before the work began, she said.

Nearly all of the museum's 24,000 objects are under consideration for the reinstall, and staff are meeting about it next week, Pires said. "The curatorial team has been thinking about it for years. It was delayed by COVID."

In 2014, Dine, one of America's most legendary living artists, gave 67 of his pieces to the Chazen. Dine has been a longtime friend of Russell Panczenko, who was museum director then, and his wife, Paula McCarthy Panczenko, executive director of UW's Tandem Press.

Tandem Press, founded in Madison in 1987, is an internationally known publisher of fine art prints and has produced original art by Dine and other renowned artists.

Pires said the Panczenkos were at dinner with Dine and Russell offered him a behind-the-scenes tour of the Chazen building.

"Jim, from Russell's standpoint, was so impressed with what we were doing here and the education mission, that he offered this collection of his work across all kinds of timeframes, and across all different media, but all related because it's his work," Pires said.

She said Dine has a studio in Paris and one in Walla Walla, Washington.