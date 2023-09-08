Quilt, spin, swing, glow, laugh — there’s so much to choose from in the coming days. Here are some top picks for the beautiful September weekend ahead.

Midwest Gypsy Swing Fest: Celebrate the 20th anniversary edition of this festival hosted by Madison band Harmonious Wail, with visiting featured musicians, a Monster Jam and campfire jam. The music starts at 7 p.m. Friday and at 3 p.m. Saturday at Art in the Barn, 5927 Adams Road, Fitchburg. Tickets $35 to $60 at midwestswingfest.simpletix.com; bring a blanket or chair. More information is at midwestgypsyswingfest.com.

Great Wisconsin Quilt Show: Browse vendors, view stunning quilts and learn to make your own in workshops during this huge annual event from Wisconsin Public Television, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday at the Alliant Energy Center, 1919 Alliant Energy Center Way, $12, under 12 free; additional cost for workshops. Full schedule is at quiltshow.com.

Gleam: Art in a New Light: This year’s lighted artworks in the garden include surprises around every corner. Dress for cool evenings, show up at your assigned time and take a nighttime stroll through Olbrich Botanical Gardens for the experience. Through Oct. 28, 7:30 p.m. to 10:30 p.m. Wednesdays through Saturdays. Tickets $16, $8 ages 6 to 12, advance only. Purchase at olbrichgleam.org.

Ironman 2023: Ironman Wisconsin hosts the 2023 Ironman North American TriClub Championship, and spectators can cheer on the weekend action. VIP packages available; IronKids Fun Run at 5 p.m. Saturday. Details are at www.ironman.com/im703-wisconsin-supporters.

Annual Carriage Classic: Witness the pageantry of the nation’s largest carriage riding competition at Villa Louis in Prairie du Chien, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday, Saturday and Sunday. The Wisconsin Historical Society historic site hosts the 42nd annual Villa Louis Carriage Classic with dressage and obstacle course competitions, riders accompanied by their pets and a contest for the finest picnic spread. Admission includes a tour of the 1871 Italianate-style Villa Louis mansion, $17.50 adults, $10 children, under 5 free; full weekend $27.50, $15 children, www.carriageclassic.com.

Wisconsin Sheep and Wool Festival: Weave your way through sheep shows, design challenges, a country store marketplace, workshops, kids’ activities and more, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday, 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday, Jefferson County Fair Park, 503 N. Jackson Ave., Jefferson. Admission $10 cash only; weekend $20; free for ages 8 and younger. Full schedule is at wisconsinsheepandwoolfestival.com.

Rhumba 4 Rainbow: Celebrity dance challenge and performances, silent auction and benefit for Rainbow Project, 7 p.m. to midnight Friday, UW-Madison Union South, Varsity Hall, $50 standing room only ticket, www.therainbowproject.net.

Greek Fest Plus: Feast on traditional foods, hear authentic music, take a church tour and enjoy a market, Greek dance lesson and kids’ activities at Madison’s oldest ethnic festival. Held noon to 7 p.m. Saturday, noon to 6 p.m. Sunday, Assumption Greek Orthodox Church, 11 N. Seventh St. Admission is free. Full schedule is at madison-greekfest.org.

Outdoor Arts Festival and DABL: Shop at the Dane Arts Buy Local pop-up market and meet the artists from “Earth Connections,” artworks at the Farley Center for Peace, Justice and Sustainability designed to decompose into the earth, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday. Live music, plus artist talks at 1 p.m. Admission is free, Farley Center, 2299 Spring Rose Road, Verona, farleycenter.org/events.

Strollin’ Middleton Jazz Festival: Live music, dance, art activities and more at the Stone House Green, downtown Middleton, 2 to 10 p.m. Saturday. Free admission, visitmiddleton.com/event/strollin-middleton-jazz-festival.

“The Garbologists”: Forward Theater Company opens its season with a comedy about two unlikely co-workers — and trash collectors, 7:30 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday, 2 p.m. Sunday, Overture Center Playhouse, 201 State St., $45 to $58, student and senior discounts, forwardtheater.com.

Comedy Night at the Bartell: Laugh along with comics from Madison, Milwaukee and Chicago, 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday and Sept. 15-16, plus piano by Matt Jordan. For audiences 18 and older, $25, Bartell Theatre, 113 E. Mifflin St., bartelltheatre.org.

Madison Good Neighbor Gathering: Families, children and all good neighbors are welcome at the Neighborhood House Community Center’s outdoor celebration, with music by Don’t Mess With Cupid, Black Power Dance, Wild Rumpus Circus and HoopElation activities, plus food carts and free kids’ activities. Noon to 5 p.m. Sunday, Brittingham Park, 829 W. Washington Ave. Free, but donations are welcome, facebook.com/madisongoodneighborgathering.

“Insistent Presence: Contemporary African Art”: New exhibition at the Chazen Museum of Art, 750 University Ave., featuring works from the Chazen collection by contemporary African artists. Guided tours at noon Sunday and Sept. 24, Oct. 8 and 22, Nov. 12 and Dec. 10. Free daily admission, but RSVP in advance for tours, chazen.wisc.edu/events/sunday-tour-insistent-presence.

