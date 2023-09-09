Look out next weekend for John Riley’s 1955 Ford Thunderbird, his 1967 Ford Mustang, or even his 1914 Model T — they’ll all be out at the Hill and Valley Antique Auto and Americana Show.

So will 15 more of Riley’s restored vintage cars, along with another expected 100 vehicles brought in from across southern Wisconsin with a lot of years — and history — under the hood.

The Hill and Valley show will return to Cross Plains for its 40th year Sept. 16 with not only a scenic parade of antique cars, but also a field of nostalgic displays, including demonstrations in old-time arts such as blacksmithing and woodcarving. Visitors can eat corn on the cob cooked on a working steam engine, try a cider press or learn how to spell their name in code for an old-fashioned telegram.

“Let me step back 30 years or so,” said Don Chandler, an organizer of the show. “At that time there were people who still had, in their past, a mom or uncle who had a Model A or a Chevrolet and maybe drove them to high school in it. And now they come here and see that car, and they’re bubbling over with joy. It’s something that can take you back and make you happy.”

Anyone with a car 20 years or older is welcome to bring their vehicle for display, and to participate in the 22-mile “hill and valley” scenic auto tour departing around 10 a.m. Horse-drawn vehicles, antique tractors, stationary engines, antique trucks and more will be on view.

In another popular event, visitors can wager a guess at how long it will take a team to turn a pile of Model T Ford car parts into a working engine. The best guess wins a door prize.

Sponsored by the Wisconsin Capital Model T Ford Club, the Hill and Valley Antique Auto and Americana Show was the brainchild of Chandler, who as a baby in 1937 was brought home from the hospital in a 1928 Model A coupe.

He recalls when his dad came home with a 1934 Ford during World War II. “It was a very exciting car to us” that helped kindle a lifelong love of cars, he said.

Chandler recruited friend Don Mahoney, now 96, to share his skills as a railroad telegrapher at the Americana show, and Mahoney’s been participating ever since, too.

With a partner, he sets up a Western Union office to demonstrate how telegrams are sent around the world, said Mahoney, who taught himself how to telegraph when he was a 15-year-old high school sophomore during World War II.

“It’s always a big attraction” at the show, he said. “It brings back the old memories of how it used to be.”

Riley, 49, helps with the set-up and logistics for the show. He’s been restoring cars as a hobby since he was 12 years old, working alongside his late father, Bob Riley. While he has a vast collection of gleaming antique vehicles, Riley’s sentimental favorite is a creamy-white Chevrolet Corvette dating from 1953, the year the model debuted.

“My dad always had an old Thunderbird or Corvette in the garage he was tinkering with,” said Riley, whose late mother was longtime East High School principal and community volunteer Vera Riley.

Riley's own education in the restoration of cars and even military vehicles “has all been trial and error,” he said. “The first car I painted, I think I had to paint eight times.”

Over the years one of his own daughters, Lainie, also caught the car restoration bug and is a regular presence at the show. This year she’ll be home from college to flip pancakes at the event’s early-morning pancake breakfast.

Organizers are looking for more exhibitors who want to demonstrate their old-time skills for visitors, such as quilters, wagon wheel makers, and more, Riley said. Interested craftspeople should email lrchandler@tds.net.

"It’s more than just an old car show," Riley said. "It’s trying to re-create a time past, of early American life.”

