An event next June in Monona’s San Damiano Park will honor the late Harry Whitehorse, a renowned Ho-Chunk sculptor and painter, while featuring a variety of artist sculptures, Ho-Chunk performances and a concert on Lake Monona’s eastern shoreline.

The inaugural Harry Whitehorse International Wood Sculpture Symposium is being planned for June 14-24 in the park at 4123 Monona Drive. There are some funding and permitting details to be worked out. But the goal is to include a weeklong residency for 11 sculptors curated by Gene Delcourt, a Madison wood sculptor and longtime friend of Harry Whitehorse, said Deb Whitehorse, Harry Whitehorse’s wife.

“It’s really going to be a unique event for this area,” Deb Whitehorse said. Harry “definitely would’ve wanted to be a part of this as an artist.”

Harry Whitehorse, of Monona, died in 2017 at age 90 after a lifetime of sculpting and painting. His wife said he still has about 10 public sculptures in the Madison area.

Next year’s event would feature sculptors working in the park for about eight hours most days, said Nancy Moore, a Monona City Council member and ex-officio board member of Friends of San Damiano, a nonprofit that helps fundraise for the park. Organizers hope that five of the sculptors would come from Europe, with the other six being of Indigenous heritage. One of those would be Delcourt, who had the idea for the symposium.

Delcourt, a former master of fine arts student at UW-Madison, was a close friend of Harry Whitehorse for years and worked with him in snow-sculpting competitions that were sponsored by the Ho-Chunk Nation, Deb Whitehorse said.

The symposium would be non-ticketed and would include a performance from the Ho-Chunk Thundercloud Singers — which includes some of Harry Whitehorse’s grandsons — as well as activities such as basket- and spoon-making, a band concert and an exhibit of Whitehorse’s works, she said.

“It’s a terrific opportunity to showcase, to celebrate Harry as an artist ... and to introduce Monona to a much wider audience and to celebrate the property,” Moore said.

Organizers hope to make it an annual or biannual event, and Moore hopes its finished sculptures would remain in Monona-area homes after the event.

Whitehorse’s works include a “Ghost Warrior” sculpture displayed in the lobby of the state Department of Administration building, 101 E. Wilson St., when the building was newly opened in 1992; an “Effigy Tree” carving, located on the Near East Side at Lakeland and Maple avenues along Lake Monona; and “The Badger,” a 10-foot-long bronze statue of a badger installed in 2019 across the street from Camp Randall Stadium on Monroe Street.

Whitehorse was one of the more famous residents of Monona, Moore said. And his family has ties to the broader Madison area, where the former Schenk Middle School is now named for Harry Whitehorse’s mother, Annie Greencrow Whitehorse, an educator.

The San Damiano property’s relationship to the ancestral history of the Ho-Chunk Nation makes it especially important in hosting an event that centers around honoring Harry Whitehorse and his family, Moore said, noting that the property, not including the northeast corner, could have been the site of Ho-Chunk burial mounds, according to records from the Wisconsin Historical Society.

“I can’t think of a better place for this,” Deb Whitehorse said.

Photos: A bronze badger settles in at Crazylegs Plaza while crews prep Nails' Tales for removal CRAZYLEGS PLAZA CRAZYLEGS PLAZA CRAZYLEGS PLAZA CRAZYLEGS PLAZA CRAZYLEGS PLAZA CRAZYLEGS PLAZA CRAZYLEGS PLAZA