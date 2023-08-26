Susan Marr and her granddaughter Giada chose a sunny August day to hike the woods at the Farley Center in Verona, looking for the “Earth Connections” land art installations as they followed the walking paths.
On the way back to the car after their adventure, they happened to meet up with program director Caroline Farley.
“It’s up until Oct. 31,” Farley said of the artwork tucked among the trees.
“Come back in the fall, and it’ll look different,” she said. “The trees will change color. And the light will change.”
“Earth Connections,” after all, is about transition.
Presented every two years at the Farley Center, a nonprofit located on 108 rural acres 30 miles southwest of Madison, the exhibit includes artworks made from natural materials — often wood, stones and plant material, but sometimes even fibers colored with natural dyes — placed into the landscape, often discoverable only through a trail map. This year’s “Earth Connections” includes 19 different works set among 12½ acres dense with native trees, ferns and foliage.
Visitors on the trail will encounter pieces like an artwork by Daniel Carlson — small planks of wood cut in the shape of oak leaves and hung from a living oak like a cascading mobile. Another work, by Katrina Krueger and Billy Morgan, is designed as an “earthly cityscape,” with village dwellings, tiny hills and a river made from wood and stones.
All the art in “Earth Connections” is designed to gently decompose into the earth.
For their art installation at the Farley Center two years ago, Krueger and Morgan built a huge butterfly sculpture from paper. Not long after it went up, a rainstorm soaked the paperwork and completely changed it. The artists, said Farley, “didn’t seem to mind.”
Outdoor festival
Some 20 artists involved in this year’s “Earth Connections” will be on hand to give tours and talk about their work at the Outdoor Arts Festival scheduled for 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sept. 9. The festivities will include a pop-up art market with work by nearly three dozen area artists through Dane Arts Buy Local, or DABL.
Dane Arts is “thrilled” to partner with the Farley Center on the event, Dane Arts director Mark Fraire said. “The center’s mission aligns with the power of art: to create beauty, to lead progressive change and to honor truth.”
Several other large public events are taking place at the Farley Center this autumn, including a Fall Festival on Oct. 1.
Self-tours
The land art in “Earth Connections” also is open daily for drop-in, self-guided tours, but visitors are asked to be respectful in case a burial is taking place nearby. The Farley Center is home to a green cemetery, where life and death — even for humans — comes full circle.
Founded by the late Gene and Linda Farley, both family physicians who dedicated their lives to service and justice issues, the sprawling Farley Center for Justice and Sustainability also houses an organic farm incubator program, a beekeeping program, a ukulele group and a project to reestablish a population of bobwhite quail. Metal sculptures by Gene Farley greet visitors throughout the property.
Art was always a big part of his family’s life, said Farley Center director Shedd Farley, the son of Gene and Linda Farley.
Gene Farley founded the center’s first land art show in 2013 with nine artists. Ten years later, there was no need to put out a call for artists, because so many artists and community members wanted to return to do new work in 2023, Caroline Farley said.
Madison textile artist Cynthia Reynolds, who has exhibited in the last five land art exhibitions at the Farley Center, was back this year to create a work from organic cotton and other fabrics, bark, dye made from the spice turmeric and beeswax from the Farley Center bees.
“I’ve learned something new every time” working with biodegradable and earth-friendly materials for the show, Reynolds said. Her delicate textile work hangs beneath the tree canopy and the weather’s effect on it “is part of the art.”
“I have a lot of respect for all of the artists,” she said. “You think, ‘What can people come up with that’s new?’ But people come up with these wonderful ideas and go out there and build them. It’s very powerful to me.”