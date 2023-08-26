If you go

What: “Earth Connections,” 2023 land art installations

When: Through Oct. 31

Where: Farley Center for Peace, Justice and Sustainability, 2299 Spring Rose Road, Verona. Open for self-guided daily walking tours; pick up a map at the entry kiosk.

Outdoor Arts Festival: Artist reception and Dane Arts Buy Local pop-up art market, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sept. 9, with art for sale, music, food vendors and tours of the land art in “Earth Connections” by the artists.

Circle Gatherings: Efrat Livny, one of more than two dozen artists with work in “Earth Connections,” will hold a series of gatherings at the site of her work on Sept. 1 and 20, Oct. 2 and 31, and Nov. 2. Email efrat@atthreshold.com for more information or to join the event.

Bike the Barns: View the art at the Farley Center as part of the Fairshare CSA Coalition's Bike the Barns farm tour, with live music and gourmet food, 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sept. 17. Details are at csacoalition.org/bike-the-barns.

Urban Harvest Festival: The public is welcome at the Urban Triage festival from 3 to 8 p.m. Sept. 16, featuring stilt walkers, children’s activities, live music, spoken word, hay rides, drumming, food carts and more. Details are at urbantriage.org.

Natural Path Sanctuary Walking Tour: Learn about green burial with a walk through the woodlands at the Farley Center. 10 a.m. to noon Sept. 19.

Farley Center Fall Festival: Live music, food, open house and pick your own apples, then make apple cider on site. 10:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Oct. 1.

For more: farleycenter.org