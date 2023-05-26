Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

Celebrate summer, honor a veteran: There are many great community events coming up this long weekend.

World’s Largest Brat Fest: Down a bratwurst, hear some music or brave a new carnival ride – Brat Fest is back for Memorial Day weekend starting at 6 a.m. Friday and running through Sunday, with entertainment, children's activities and fireworks Sunday night. Proceeds benefit area charities. Admission free. For a complete event and music schedule, go to bratfest.com.

Greenbush memories: Hear Diane Amato read from her book “All the News from Home,” based on her grandparents’ experiences in Madison’s historic Greenbush Neighborhood during World War II. Q&A follows. 4 to 5 p.m. Friday, Neighborhood House, 29 S. Mills St. Free. facebook.com/NHCCmadison

The Bodega: Visit food trucks or browse vendors for everything from fresh microgreens to handmade jewelry and antiques. Children’s activities, lawn games. 5 to 9 p.m. Friday, Breese Stevens Field, 917 E. Mifflin St. Free admission. breesestevensfield.com/bodega

“Disney’s The Lion King”: This is the last weekend for the touring Broadway musical’s stop in Madison. 8 p.m. Friday, 2 p.m. and 8 p.m. Saturday, 1 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. Sunday. Overture Hall, Overture Center, 201 State St. $29 to $175. overture.org

“There’s an App 4 That”: Satire on modern life by Pile of Cats Theatre Company. 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday, Bartell Theatre, 113 E. Mifflin St. $20 to $25. bartelltheatre.com

“Moon Over Buffalo”: Comedy produced by Madison Theatre Guild. 7:30 p.m. Friday, 2 p.m. Saturday, Bartell Theatre, 113 E. Mifflin St. $25. bartelltheatre.com

WisCon: Annual feminist science fiction convention, exploring “fiction, fantasy, and speculative literature of all sorts.” Friday through Monday, Concourse Hotel, 1 W. Dayton St., $10 to $65 ($25 online option). Child care available. Register at wiscon.net.

Music on the Terrace: Christo’s Novelty Compto, 4 p.m. Friday; After August and Eric Ryan-Johnson, 7 to 10 p.m. Saturday; Lakeside Cinema: “Good Burger” (1997 film), 9 p.m. Monday. Union Terrace, 800 Langdon St. Free. union.wisc.edu/visit/terrace-at-the-memorial-union

BrickUniverse LEGO Fan Convention: Meet professional LEGO artists, view exhibits and more. 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. or 1:30 to 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, Monona Terrace, 1 John Nolen Drive. $14.99; under 3 free. www.brickuniverseusa.com

Birdsongs in the Neighborhood: Fundraiser noon to 4 p.m. Sunday for the Bird Protection Fund of Natural Resources Foundation, set at Botham Vineyards, Barneveld, plus 900 adjacent acres of Nature Conservancy property. Wine tastings and music in the vineyard by Sam Lyons. Free admission; donations to the Bird Protection Fund encouraged. bothamvineyards.com

BobFest: 26th annual celebration of Bob Dylan's music from 11 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. Sunday, with 17 sets by solo performers, duos and bands. Located behind Spring Green General Store, 137 S. Albany St., Spring Green. Free. Food available for purchase; no carry-ins. Bring a chair. www.springgreengeneralstore.com/bobfest

Memorial Day events: These free community ceremonies and parades take place Monday:

• Forest Hill Cemetery: Madison Veterans Council ceremony with music by the VFW Post 1318 Band conducted by James Latimer, 9:15 a.m., speakers at 10 a.m., Union Rest in Forest Hill Cemetery, 1 Speedway Road. Bring a chair. facebook.com/capitolcityband/

• Sunset Memory Gardens: Annual "Avenue of Flags" Memorial Day program at Sunset Memory Gardens, 7302 Mineral Point Road, co-hosted by American Legion Post 151, 2-3 p.m., with speakers, wreath placement, rifle salute, taps. Bring a chair. post151.org

• Veterans for Peace Rally: Hosted by Veterans for Peace-Clarence Kailin Chapter and Progressive magazine, with keynote speaker Matt Rothschild on “No to War, No to Fascism,” plus music, 1 p.m., Gates of Heaven, James Madison Park, 302 E. Gorham St. madisonvfp.org

• Fitchburg: Observance at Gorman Wayside Veterans Memorial Park, 12:30-1:15 p.m., with speaker Capt. Coin J. Kenny of Fitchburg. 2377 S. Fish Hatchery Road, Fitchburg. www.fitchburgwi.gov

• Monona Memorial Day Parade: VFW Post 7591 ceremony, national anthem and ceremony at 9:30 a.m., Monona Grove High School, 4400 Monona Drive, followed by a parade south along Monona Drive; with brief ceremonies following at 11:15 a.m. at Blooming Grove Cemetery, noon at Roselawn Memorial Cemetery, 1 p.m. at Highland Memorial Cemetery, Cottage Grove, 2 p.m. at Madison Veteran’s Memorial Park, and 3 p.m. at VFW Post 7591. facebook.com/Mononaparade/

• Cambridge Memorial Day Parade: Parade and Fireman’s Breakfast, 10:30 a.m., 100 E. Main St., Cambridge. enjoyjeffersoncounty.com

• Cross Plains Parade and Barbecue: Memorial Day Parade at 11 a.m., followed by a ceremony and chicken barbecue with music and kids’ activities at American Legion Park, 2217 American Legion Drive, Cross Plains.

• VFP Memorial Mile: Display in remembrance of soldiers killed in military action, with set-up at 9 a.m. Saturday. Memorial display will remain until June 3. Madison Labor Temple grounds, 1602 S. Park St.

