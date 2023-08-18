We are a festive bunch, as anyone browsing this weekend’s events can tell. Art, community, music and culture — you name it, there’s a festival this weekend to celebrate it.

Want something a little less all-inclusive? Try a play, a concert or a food jamboree.

Because of air quality forecasts, be sure to check an event website for any updates before heading out to enjoy.

Sun Prairie Sweet Corn Festival: Celebrate sweet summer with music, a corn-eating contest, carnival and more at Angell Park, 200 Park St., Sun Prairie. Grounds open at 6 p.m. Friday; noon Saturday and Sunday. Cooked sweet corn sold noon to 7 p.m. Saturday and noon to 6 p.m. Sunday only. Admission free, sunprairiecornfest.com.

Handel Aria Competition: Hear seven finalists from around the world competing at 7:30 p.m. Friday in the 10th annual Handel Aria Competition. Each emerging artist will perform two arias from Handel’s operas, oratorios and cantatas, accompanied by the Madison Bach Musicians under the direction of Trevor Stephenson. Grace Episcopal Church, 116 W. Washington Ave., on Capitol Square. Tickets $25 on Eventbrite; livestream also available on a pay-as-you-can basis, www.HandelAriaCompetition.org.

Dane Dances: Free music to kick up your heels to Friday night on the Monona Terrace Rooftop, 1 John Nolen Drive, 5:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m., DJ Francis Medrano; 6 p.m. BBI; 8 p.m. VO5. Rain location: Alliant Energy Center. Free, danedances.org.

Schenk’s Corner Block Party: You don’t have to be an East Sider to drop by this annual fest with music plus food from nearby restaurants. Music starts at 5 p.m. Friday, 3 p.m. Saturday, facebook.com/schenksblockparty.

Mad Lit: Music by Bang, Big Daddy Earl, Plug Tawk, Ayo Keyz, DJ Dee Franko at the top of State Street, 8 to 11 p.m. Friday. Part of the outdoor Mad Lit series on the 100 block of State with entertainment and featured artists and vendors. Purchase food from nearby businesses. Free, ourgmmc.org/madlit.

“Who’s Your Baghdaddy? Or How I Started the Iraq War”: Music Theatre of Madison produces this offbeat musical based on historical fact-is-stranger-than-fiction. Performances Friday and Saturday through Aug. 26 at 7:30 p.m., plus 2 p.m. Aug. 20, in the UW Memorial Union-Play Circle, 800 Langdon St. $15-35, mtmadison.com.

Prairie du Sac Night Market: River Arts Center hosts a night of arts, crafts, vendors, food and music by the Elizabeth Mary Band, 5 to 9 p.m. Friday in Riverwalk Park, 490 Water St., Prairie du Sac, riverartsinc.org/night-market.

Mineral Point Blues and Roots Festival: Hear blues and roots bands during this benefit for the Mineral Point Historical Society. Held on the Orchard Lawn, 234 Madison St., Mineral Point, 6 to 10 p.m. Friday ($20), 2:30 to 10 p.m. Saturday ($25). Tickets and lineup at mineralpointbluesfest.org.

Badger Steam and Gas Club Show: Hundreds of tractors, engines, demonstrations, crafts, food and more, plus a five-acre flea market, are featured in this annual show near Baraboo, held Friday through Sunday from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. $10 adults; ages 12 and younger free. S3347 Sand Road, off Hwy. 33 north of Baraboo, badgersteamandgas.com.

Africa Fest: Enjoy music, food, a fashion show, kids’ activities, demonstrations, exhibits and vendors at the day-long celebration Saturday at McPike Park, 202 S. Ingersoll St. Strides for Africa run/walk benefit kicks off at 10 a.m., followed by festival sponsored by the African Association of Madison from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Festival admission free. Full schedule at facebook.com/africanassociationofmadison.

Agora Art Fair: More than 100 artists exhibit and sell their paintings, ceramics, jewelry, photography, mixed media work and more from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday at the annual Agora Art Fair, 5500 East Cheryl Parkway, Fitchburg. New this year: A Community Crochet Day, with yarn flowers to become part of a community mural. Live music, food, kids’ activities, kites, a performance by Cycropia and more round out the day. Admission free, www.agoraartfair.com and on Facebook.

Eken Park Festival: A day of music and family-friendly activities, plus food, beer, raffle and more. 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday on the 700 block of Mayer Avenue, outside the North Street Cabaret. Admission free, www.ekenpark.org/festival.htm.

Gandy Dancer Bluegrass Festival: Bluegrass fest celebrating Mazomanie’s railway heritage, held Saturday at the Westland Promenade, 116 Brodhead St., Mazomanie. Gates open at 10:30 a.m.; music at 11 a.m. Purchase advance tickets ($15) on Eventbrite at gandydancerfestival.org, or $20 day of with cash or check. Ages 12 and younger free, gandydancerfestival.org.

Geek Craft Expo: Craft market of geek-themed handmade goods, “created for nerds by nerds.” 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, Alliant Energy Center-Exhibition Hall. $5; ages 12 and younger free, www.geekcraftexpo.com.

Stoughton Chamber Music Festival: Adventurous concert series continues with program titled “Sun,” held at 3 p.m. Sunday and 7 p.m. Monday at the Chorus Public House, 154 W. Main St., Stoughton. $30, $10 students, stoughtonchambermusicfestival.com.

Food Taste Jamboree: Cap off Madison Black Restaurant Week on Sunday with sample platters from vendors. Food Taste Jamboree is held from 2 to 5 p.m. outside FEED Kitchens, 1219 N. Sherman Ave. Taste tickets $5. For more information and restaurant week locations, see madisonblackchamber.com.

Magic Pride Festival: Fifth annual festival with stage show (livestream available), LGBTQ+ identified performers, vendor area, youth and family games and activities, food and more. 1 to6 p.m. Sunday in Warner Park, 2930 N. Sherman Ave., www.outreachmagicfestival.org.

Summer Sundays in the Garden: Hear the bossa nova band Cancao, featuring Betsy Ezell, in the Allen Centennial Garden, 5 to 6:15 p.m. Sunday, 620 Babcock Drive. Free, allencentennialgarden.wisc.edu/summer-concerts.