When Teri Vierima bought an eight-year-old pinto horse, it was not a good match. “He and I didn’t get along,” she recalls. One day the horse threw her, and she broke her pelvis in two places.

But she didn’t give up riding. And then she met Sir Serenity.

“I put an ad on Craigslist,” said Vierima, who was 63 at the time. “I said, ‘Old lady wants an old horse.’” A woman in Illinois responded and offered Sir Serenity, then age 19, for one dollar. “She just wanted to find a good home for him,” Vierima said

The two have now been together 11 years, and earlier this year made history together.

Vierima, of Mount Horeb, and the mixed-breed palomino “Sir,” as he is best known, are 74 and 30 years old, respectively. The fact that the horse and rider’s combined ages exceed 100 qualified them for membership in the Century Club of the Nebraska-based Dressage Foundation, an honor reserved for a select few.

Only 670 horse and rider teams from the U.S. and Canada have made it into the Century Club since its founding in 1996. This year, Vierima and Sir (104 years together), along with 77-year-old rider Molly Fine and her horse Tuxedo 'N’ Tail, 24 (101 years total), from Lake Geneva, were the only awardees from Wisconsin.

“It was a bigger deal than I ever thought it was going to be,” said Vierima, who had to qualify by completing a lot of paperwork and an in-person inspection. “You have to have an official registered judge and do a specific test” as a rider and horse, she said.

On the big day, the official judge traveled from out of town. Vierima was required to wear light-colored riding pants and a proper white shirt with a mandarin collar. She found the right shirt at Goodwill and wore a hand-me-down blazer from her cousin, along with her riding boots and helmet.

Sir wore the required white saddle blanket borrowed from Vierima’s trainer, Kate Van Sicklen.

Often associated with top hats and tails, dressage (the term rhymes with “massage”) is an Olympic sport and has a long history. But despite the formal dress requirements for the Century Club qualifications, dressage is really not all about fancy moves, Van Sicklen said.

“Dressage is just putting more training on a horse,” she explained. “It’s teaching them the basics, and increases their rideability, getting them to use themselves a little better. But it’s all just riding.”

A gentleman horse

Vierima, a retired physicist, didn’t take up horseback riding until her early 40s. A fan of 19th-century English literature in her teens, she’d always thought English riding was a skill she should have someday.

A friend finally convinced her to sign up for a class. Vierima took riding lessons for years, then finally decided to lease a friend’s horse – a common arrangement for those who can’t make the commitment of owning and supporting a horse on their own.

That horse, Quinn, was already 25, and Vierima would ride him for the next five years.

“He was just a wonderful horse,” Vierima recalled. “He really taught me how to ride. We rode three times a week.” He lived to age 31.

Next she leased Tuxedo, a large Percheron, then got Flannery, a beloved friend and thoroughbred who lived to age 29. The rebel pinto was next, and then came Sir.

“He’s a gentleman,” said Van Sicklen.

As a trainer for many years, Van Sicklen has seen the ages of healthy horses on the rise, she said. Thanks to good veterinary care, better diets and a healthy amount of exercise, many horses are living longer. She calls under age five “young” for a horse, and up to 18 “middle-aged.” “After that, they’re ‘older,’” she said.

Van Sicklen gave Sir additional training for the year and half that Vierima was recovering from breast cancer. “She taught him a lot while I was recovering,” Vierima said with a laugh. “He was a much better trained horse when I got back.”

To 'just have fun'

When they made it into the Century Club, Vierima and Sir won an impressive yellow and black ribbon -- the only prize Vierima has earned in the sport.

“I was a perfectionist when I was younger. If I couldn’t do something perfectly, I didn’t want to try it,” she said. “But I wanted to learn horseback riding so badly that I said, ‘I’m going to try it and I’m not going to compete, because if I compete, I will lose, and then I won’t be happy.’ And I just want to enjoy it.”

Competing for a spot in the Century Club was a different matter, however.

“This award is intended to encourage people to keep riding as they get older,” Vierima said. “To continue to ride and enjoy and just have fun, which it really is.”

“I’m not a fantastic rider by any means. But there are not many people who are my age who are still riding. And there are not many horses Sir’s age who are rideable, so the combination is unusual.”

Age can make riding a little more challenging, she said.

“You don’t bounce like you did in your 20s,” Vierima said. “My sense of balance is not what it was when I was younger. I’m not as strong; my reaction times are not as fast. It’s the typical things of old age.”

But Sir “is a very gentle horse,” she said, and he allows Vierima to enjoy the benefits that come with riding: Leg, arm and core strength, “and just the psychological benefits of having a relationship with a horse. That’s the best part of it,” she said.

Because of his cataracts, Sir is no longer comfortable going out on trails. “And we don’t canter anymore, either, because of his arthritis – and my arthritis,” Vierima said. “We just walk and trot” around the indoor and outdoor arenas at Green Meadows Stables in Belleville, where Sir is boarded.

But Vierima is also happy to demonstrate classic dressage moves with Sir, such as a walk, trot and leg yield, where he crosses his legs and moves sideways at the same time.

Dressage “focuses on strength and suppleness for the horse, and communication between the horse and rider. And that’s the basis for any kind of riding,” she said.

When she's not riding, Vierima also keeps busy as a food pantry volunteer and a member of the Mount Horeb Utility Commission and Mount Horeb Community Foundation. She also loves to travel and has great memories of a trip she and her husband took to Iceland in 2004 – and repeated in 2005 – traveling old Viking trails and lava fields on horseback.

When she’s not traveling, Vierima is happy to be back with Sir, giving him carrots and affectionate pats.

“One of the nice things about dressage is that it views you and your horse as a team,” she said. “You and your horse are listed as a team and treated as a team. So he is as much of a winner of this award as I am.”