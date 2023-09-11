The John Hiatt show at the Barrymore Theatre scheduled for Sept. 21 has been canceled because the singer-songwriter was injured in a fall while hiking.

Steve Sperling, who runs the Barrymore, said in an email that the show is expected to be rescheduled, but information regarding a new date isn't expected for at least a month or two.

The theater is issuing refunds to all ticket holders. Those who ordered tickets online will automatically receive a refund in the next few days.

Those who bought tickets over the phone or in person at the theater's box office or ticket outlets should contact the Barrymore for a refund at 608-241-8633 between noon and 5 p.m.

Sperling included a note from Hiatt and his wife, Nancy:

"We want to inform everyone that John recently took a bad fall off a hiking trail and sustained lacerations, bruising and a debilitating fracture. Thanks to the amazing efforts of the Grundy County EMS, Rangers of the South Cumberland State Park (in Tennessee), and doctors, nurses and staff at Erlanger Hospital in Chattanooga, he is now recovering at home under the care of his personal doctor and is expected to make a full recovery."

The note said the fall means Hiatt had to cancel all his scheduled shows for the remainder of the year.

"He feels terrible that he has to cancel," the note said. "We appreciate your understanding and prayers while John is on the mend. He will see everyone soon."