Gardening classes: The Dane County Extension Horticulture Program will be offering classes for home and community gardeners September through early November 2023. Classes offer in-depth and engaging gardening information on a variety of topics. From building healthy soil to spring-blooming bulbs to getting the garden ready for winter, this gardening class series will help home gardens to thrive.

Classes will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. on Thursday evenings via Zoom and will be recorded. Register for the entire class series at a discounted price or for selected classes. To register, please visit the Dane County UW-Extension website at: https://dane.extension.wisc.edu/ and go to the “Horticulture” tab.

Class titles/topics include: Soils, Composting and Fertilizers; Fall-planted Bulbs for Spring-blooming Flowers; Great Ornamental Grasses for Home Gardens; Fall Fireworks: Plants for Fall Color; Getting the Garden Ready for Winter; Shady Characters: Great Perennials for Shade; and Bright Futures: Great Perennial Plants for Sun.

— Lisa Johnson, Dane County UW-Extension horticulture educator