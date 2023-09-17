Peonies: This perennial can be divided and/or transplanted from mid-September to the end of October. First, cut back any foliage close to the ground. Carefully dig the roots; they are somewhat brittle. When replanting, look for the small pink “eyes” (the buds) near the top of the roots, where stems will come from next year. If dividing peonies, each root should have at least two eyes, preferably three. Replant the roots so the eyes are no deeper than 1½-2 inches below soil grade. They may not bloom if planted deeper. Also, replant in areas with full sun; another reason peonies don’t bloom is insufficient sun. Finally, be aware that the peonies may not bloom next season due to transplant/division stress.

Chrysanthemums: In fall, beautiful, blooming chrysanthemums appear in garden centers. Unfortunately, they don’t always overwinter well here. When purchasing, look carefully at tags — recently, in a “big-box store,” I saw chrysanthemums under a sign that said “annuals” (they should be perennials). Further examination revealed a sticker on each pot saying “Not hardy in Minnesota.” If it isn’t hardy there, it is likely not hardy in Wisconsin. Another reason mums die is their lack of tolerance for poor drainage over winter and winter weather conditions. If it rains on top of snow, or heavy snow melts and refreezes on top of plants, we often lose mums. The following techniques can increase chances of survival.

First, only plant in areas with good drainage. Avoid heavy clay soils and low, wet areas. Plant in areas with at least 6 hours of sun and good air circulation to help prevent disease, as well. Plant as early as possible for better establishment before winter. Another tip is to purchase plants that are less root-bound and smaller, as they generally establish better. If you do choose larger, root-bound plants, be sure to loosen and slightly spread the roots before planting.

After planting and after the ground freezes, apply a “winter mulch.” I recommend double-shredded hardwood bark applied about 2 inches deep around the root zone to protect the plant from freeze-thaw. The mulch is to keep the ground frozen and avoid heaving. Don’t “bury” the plant. Leave about an inch of space between the edge of the clump and the beginning of your mulched area. If you already have mulch in your garden, you are good to go and don’t need to add more.

A final tip is to refrain from cutting your mums to the ground after the first hard freeze, as with many other perennials (unless there has been a lot of disease; then remove the stems). Research has shown that keeping about 12 inches of healthy stems in place protects the crown. It also protects plants from late spring frosts. Leave the old stems until the new growth is a little over an inch tall and then cut back just above the new growth in spring.