Vegetables: Green beans can be planted in successive plantings starting at the end of May and beginning of June to extend the season. Cucurbits such as melons, winter and summer squash, cucumbers and okra can be planted safely after the first week in June. Soil temperatures around 80°F are actually optimal for germination of these crops, so planting earlier when the soil is too cold does not help you get ahead. Often the crops will fail to germinate or become stunted if planted when soils are too cold.

Watch for the spotted and the striped cucumber beetle on cucurbits (vine crops like melons, squash, cucumbers, etc.). Both beetles are yellowish-green and small — about ¼-inch long. The striped beetle has stripes and the spotted one has spots, as you might guess. The striped species causes the most damage in Wisconsin, transmitting bacterial wilt, a lethal disease as they feed on melons and cucumbers. They also feed on squash and pumpkins, but don’t transmit the disease to these crops.

You can use floating row cover to protect the crops early in their development before they start to bloom. Once they bloom, of course, you need to remove the cover so the pollinators can do their work. Floating row cover can also protect newly planted cole crops such as broccoli, cabbage, cauliflower, mustard greens, kale, pak choi, Brussels sprouts, etc., from the yellow or white imported cabbageworm butterflies. If you see the butterflies, check upper and lower leaf surfaces of your plants for small, single, greenish-white, oblong eggs and squish any that you find. You may even find tiny, green caterpillars at this point since some of the eggs may have hatched. Eggs of the diamondback moth and cabbage looper that also damage the plants look similar and should also be removed.

After removing them, you can immediately put up floating row cover to protect the plants. Lay the row cover over hoops or stakes to make a tent for the plants to grow under, tucking the edges under soil to seal out the butterfly/moth pests. If you don’t want to use floating row cover, but still want to protect the plants, you can try an organic remedy, Bt (Bacillus thuringiensis) products labeled for caterpillar control in vegetables. It works best when caterpillars are small, and needs to be reapplied after rain and in general, every couple of weeks. Once the caterpillars get bigger, it is no longer very effective.

For more information on the cucumber beetles and imported cabbage worm and cabbage looper, visit https://hort.extension.wisc.edu/ and enter the insect name in the search box.

— Lisa Johnson, Dane County

UW-Extension horticulture educator