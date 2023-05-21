Perennials: You can cut off the old flowering stems on pulmonaria (lungwort) after it blooms and it will put out a new flush of growth and look much better for the rest of the season. If you didn’t already do it, you can also prune out last year’s half-dead semi-evergreen leaves on hellebores and coralbells since the new growth is well established by now. It is a good time now to divide hostas while the leaves are just coming up. Be sure to keep any divided plants and newly planted plants well-watered. Also, if you did not cut back ornamental grasses in early spring, they have likely already started putting out new growth so you will need to carefully pull or cut out the old dead stems so the new stems have a place to grow.