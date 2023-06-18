Pollinator Week: June 19-25 is National Pollinator Week! Pollinators are threatened due to habitat fragmentation, habitat loss, poor quality forage (nectar and pollen), disease, parasites and pesticide use. Pollinators are really important to our environment and they are important for our food supply. About ¹⁄³ of the non-meat items we eat were produced via pollination.

The Wisconsin Horticulture Team at the University of Wisconsin-Madison Department of Extension is offering a number of free online classes throughout the week that you may want to attend. The classes will be recorded, so if you miss them, you can watch later. If you do an internet search for “hort.extension,” scroll down a little for a link to Pollinator Week programs. Program topics include “What Would We Eat Without Bees?,” designing a pollinator garden (you can even grow pollinator plants in pots and on balconies!), trees/shrubs for pollinators and butterfly garden design. There are also some interactive activities for families, such as a pollinator scavenger hunt, a butterfly art contest and a bioblitz activity using online apps where you can report pollinators you see in your area throughout June.

You may want to check out some pre-Pollinator Week programs as well, such as “Bee Lawns” and “Gardening for Pollinators.” You can plant low-growing flowering species in lawns that are great for pollinator support in addition to growing turfgrass: bee lawns incorporate both.

There are also some local programs going on in Madison. I’ll be talking about pollinator plants and the Dane County Extension Teaching Garden (we have a pollinator garden and two native plant gardens) on the Access Hour at 7 p.m. Monday on WORT radio (89.9 FM) and taking your gardening questions. In addition, Dane County Parks is hosting a free “Wisconsin Bumblebees 101” session at 5 p.m. on June 22 at the Lussier Family Heritage Center (3101 Lake Farm Road, Madison). The session starts with a bumblebee talk, followed by an activity identifying bees in the onsite pollinator garden. Visit the Dane County Parks website to sign up.

— Lisa Johnson, Dane County

UW-Extension horticulture educator