Landscape plants: Viburnum leaf beetle (VLB) damage is showing up regularly in Dane County and surrounding areas. The larvae skeletonize the leaves of viburnum shrubs, much the same as Japanese beetles do.

VLB has one generation per year. The larvae have done most of their damage already. They are either in their last instar before dropping to the ground to pupate in the soil, or they are already pupating. Watch for adult beetles, which are about ¼-inch long and yellowish-brown in color to emerge in late June weeks and start to feed on viburnum leaves.

Females chew small pits in twig ends, deposit five to eight eggs into each pit, then cover the pits with tiny pieces of chewed wood to protect the eggs. Each female can lay up to 500 eggs. They can lay eggs all the way into October before dying. The eggs will overwinter, then hatch in spring (about mid-May) and restart the cycle.

VLB is especially damaging because of the successive feeding by larvae, then adults. This feeding pattern prevents shrubs from refoliating. It can kill healthy plants after two to three years of heavy infestation. Unfortunately, arrowwood viburnum — which is one of the few I recommend due to its apparent resistance to viburnum borer — is the most susceptible species. European cranberrybush viburnum (Viburnum opulus), American cranberrybush viburnum (Viburnum opulus var. americanum are also strongly preferred by VLB. Other viburnum species may also be attacked.

Some management techniques include clipping off the twig ends where the beetles laid eggs before they hatch in spring, spraying dormant shrubs with horticultural oil to smother eggs, or applying spinosad spray, neem oil, insecticidal soap or horticultural oil to larvae. For more information, visit the Wisconsin Horticulture website hort.extension.wisc.edu and type “viburnum leaf beetle” into the search bar.

Dry weather: About two-thirds of Wisconsin is listed as “abnormally dry” in the drought map at the United States Drought Monitor website. You should water trees or shrubs planted during the last three years more than the usual recommended 1 inch per week under these conditions. It is not a bad idea to also give some water to mature, established trees, as drought stress can also make trees more susceptible to diseases and insects.

Speaking of insects, the dry weather has allowed many more spongy moth (formerly known as gypsy moth) caterpillars to survive and thrive than during a wet year, when they are subject to fungal and viral diseases. I found one on the side of my house recently; it was about a ½-inch long, so I know they will be starting to damage various trees, especially oaks, very soon.

For information on what to do if you have a spongy moth infestation, visit the Wisconsin DNR’s spongy moth portal at https://spongymoth.wi.gov/ or DATCP’s website at https://datcp.wi.gov/ and type “spongy moth” into the search bar.

— Lisa Johnson, Dane County UW-Extension horticulture educator