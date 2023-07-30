Spotted and striped cucumber beetles: Both beetles are yellowish-green and small — about ¼-inch long — and attack cucurbit (vine crop) plants. The striped beetle has stripes and the spotted one has spots. Both can transmit bacterial wilt, a lethal disease of cucurbits when they feed on melons and cucumbers. They also attack squash and pumpkins, but don’t transmit the disease to these crops.

Infected plants first show wilting symptoms in individual leaves, followed by wilting and death of the entire plant. This symptom should not be confused with wilting due to heat on hot afternoons. If plants remain wilted in mornings and evenings, it is more likely to be bacterial wilt (or possibly infestation by squash vine borers).

To be certain, cut through a wilted stem and hold the cut ends together for 10 seconds. Slowly pull the ends apart and look for whitish gooey material that forms a string and stretches between the two stem pieces. This material is a combination of plant sap and the bacterial wilt bacterium.

For more information on bacterial wilt, visit https://pddc.wisc.edu/ and for more information on cucumber beetles and their management visit the Vegetable Entomology website https://vegento.russell.wisc.edu/pests/cucumber-beetles/ .

Squash bugs: This insect is also causing headaches with vine crops, but especially pumpkins and squash, followed by gourds and melons in terms of preference. Squash bug adults are about ½ to ¾-inch long, brownish-black and shield-shaped. They emit a strong odor when crushed.

Adults and nymphs are gregarious, so are often found feeding together. Nymphs initially have red heads and legs with whitish-green bodies, but later have black heads and legs with gray bodies. You should start scouting for copper-colored egg clusters under the leaves in late June, often along the center leaf veins. If you see them, squish them immediately and this will prevent later population buildups. Adults appear in late July and August.

Squash bugs are a sucking insect, and they feed on plant sap, but as they do so, they also release toxins into the leaves that cause wilting, and sometimes, yellow spotting on the leaves. Later in the season, adults also feed on fruit, which can cause rotting. To manage this insect, destroy crop residues in fall to reduce the number of overwintering adults. Crop rotation is also helpful as is trellising. One technique is to place boards on the ground near the plants as squash bugs will aggregate at night under the boards, and can be destroyed each morning.

— Lisa Johnson, Dane County

UW-Extension

horticulture educator