Fruit flies: Monitor your raspberries for infestations of the spotted wing drosophila (SWD) fruit fly. This tiny insect is a type of fruit fly/vinegar fly, and can be devastating to raspberry and other soft fruits. It lays eggs in raspberry fruit just as it is starting to color up, unlike most fruit flies that mostly attack rotted or fermenting fruit.

With SWD, by the time the fruit ripens, it is full of hatched-out maggots. Maggot feeding allows in mold spores that then totally destroy the fruit. It has been especially problematic in fall raspberries, but it is now found in summer raspberries as well. The reason this insect is able to accomplish its attack so early in the fruiting cycle is because the females have a serrated ovipositor that allows them to literally saw into unripe fruits and lay their eggs.

You can identify SWD by the spot on the wings of the males (females lack the spot). Trapping is a good way to monitor for SWD, though not a good way to control it. Capped plastic cups with apple cider vinegar fitted with ¼-inch entry holes and yellow sticky cards inside make good traps.

To learn more about the insect and making a trap, go to the Wisconsin Horticulture website https://hort.extension.wisc.edu/ and type “SWD” into the search box. The UW Spotted Wing Drosophila website https://swd.russell.wisc.edu/ has further information on identification and management strategies.

Imported cabbage worm and cabbage looper: These caterpillars attack many plants, but especially those in the mustard family (broccoli, cauliflower, kale, cabbage, Brussels sprouts, etc.) and chew large ragged holes in the leaves.

The adult imported cabbage worm is a smallish white or yellow butterfly. They lay eggs on the undersides of the leaves that hatch into small velvety green caterpillars. The adult cabbage looper is a brown moth, so unless you are prowling the garden at night, you are not likely to see it. They also lay eggs on the undersides of leaves that develop into a small green caterpillar with a white stripe.

For both of these species, locating and squishing eggs and caterpillars are good controls for small home garden plantings. Floating row cover put over new young plants as they are planted is also a good protection. Learn more about both of these insects at the Insect Diagnostic Lab website https://insectlab.russell.wisc.edu/.

— Lisa Johnson, Dane County UW-Extension horticulture educator