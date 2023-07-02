Note: Garden Calendar is appearing here because it was unable to be included in the pre-printed Sunday Best section in today’s paper.

Drought: According to the U.S. Drought Monitor (https://droughtmonitor.unl.edu/), all of Wisconsin is now in moderate drought, with severe drought occurring in the lower southwestern and south-central counties, including Dane County.

Lawn grasses such as Kentucky bluegrass and fine fescue go dormant in dry weather and can tolerate 60 days or more without rain, especially if in partial shade and still survive. Grass that does not receive much foot traffic is more drought-tolerant than grass receiving a lot of traffic. If turf in clay-loam soil has not received water for over 70 days, it will need ¼-inch of water per week to survive, and ½-inch in sandier soils. Don’t water much more than that, as you risk bringing it out of dormancy, which is not recommended during protracted drought. You only want to water enough to keep the turfgrass crowns alive.

Most people are aware that it is a good idea to water trees that have been planted during the last three years more than the usual recommended 1 inch per week under drought conditions. If using a sprinkler (which is not always the most efficient method), you can set out an empty tunafish or catfood can to measure when you have reached an inch.

Not everyone knows that it is a good idea to water mature trees and shrubs during a severe drought as well. Mature trees and conifers may not show damage this year, but drought damage may show up as dieback on twigs and branches next season. Drought stress can also make trees more susceptible to diseases and insects such as the two-lined chestnut borer, Ips beetle, and other insects that attack stressed trees. The formula for mature established trees is to ideally provide 10 gallons of water per caliper inch. You can measure the tree’s girth at about 4 feet from the ground to get its caliper measurement.

For a mini-webinar on proper watering, visit the Wisconsin Horticulture website https://hort.extension.wisc.edu/ and under the “Upcoming Programs” menu, find “Webinars.” Scroll to the bottom of the page and there is an archive of videos for 2022. You will find the watering webinar there.