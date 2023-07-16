Spongy moth: The invasive spongy moth (formerly known as gypsy moth) is back in greater numbers this year as part of its typical 10-year outbreak cycle. Spongy moth is a pest of many deciduous trees, especially oak, crabapple, hawthorn, birch, willow and linden. The caterpillars feed on the foliage in great numbers and can defoliate and weaken trees, making them more susceptible to other insects and diseases. High populations of caterpillars create cascades of frass (insect poop) that rains down from the trees where they feed, creating an unpleasant situation for homeowners. Exposure to the hairs on the caterpillars, pupal cases and egg masses can sometimes cause allergic reactions in people as well.

This year, the dry weather allowed many more caterpillars to survive than during wet years, when fungal and viral diseases that attack them are more prevalent. The drought is also causing more stress on the trees. The caterpillars are near or past the end of their part of the life cycle; many are in their last instar stage or have already gone into the pupal stage. The good news is that the caterpillar feeding damage is pretty much done for the year. If you see the dark, brown pupal cases, those can be squished before the adults hatch.

What homeowners can do at this time, besides keeping your trees watered to minimize stress, is to watch for the white, flightless adult female moths. They will soon be laying eggs on the trunk and branches of the affected trees, as well as on the sides of buildings, decks, vehicles, lawn furniture, etc. The peachy-beige spongy-textured egg masses are 1 to 2 inches long and oval or teardrop-shaped. Each can contain up to 1,000 eggs. Destroying the egg masses goes a long way towards managing the pest. Two methods to do this are to spray with Golden Pest Spray Oil or scrape-and-submerge.

Golden Pest Spray Oil is a soybean oil-based product that also has other ingredients that help penetrate the egg mass and smother the eggs. You may need to order the product online or go in with other neighbors to purchase a case of 5 one-gallon concentrate containers. The other option is to use a putty knife or similar tool and scrape the egg mass off into a bucket of soapy water. Keep the scraped masses submerged for two days before discarding. Do not just scrape egg masses onto the ground and stomp; this is often not successful. You can also hire a certified arborist to remove or spray the egg masses over winter as they will not hatch until spring.

— Lisa Johnson, Dane County UW-Extension horticulture educator