Perennials: You can divide bearded iris now through the end of September. Cut the leaves back about halfway so the plants are easier to handle. Yellowing foliage can be removed. Yellowing can be natural, but can also result from infestation by iris borer larvae. You may see whitish frass (larval feces) as small, roundish pellets near the base of the plants or around holes in the rhizomes. If you see these, check rhizomes for iris borers. The borers are mature at this time; pinkish and about 1½ inches long. Remove and dispose of them. An article on iris borer is available at https://hort.extension.wisc.edu/articles/iris-borer/ by typing “Iris borer” into the search bar.

Due to borer damage, a bacterial soft rot may set in and further deteriorate the rhizome, leaving it mushy, foul-smelling and no longer viable. For partly intact rhizomes, cut off affected material and wipe off the cut end with rubbing alcohol. Likewise, disinfect the cutting tool. Discard any infected material. After the rhizome is cut back to healthy tissue, let it dry and callus off for a couple of days.

Then, replant, making sure the rhizome is horizontal in the soil and about half of it is above and half below the soil grade. Firm it in well so it doesn’t fall over and watch to be sure that squirrels don’t dig it up, as they are attracted to areas with freshly disturbed soil, especially in late summer and fall. You can temporarily use landscape or sod staples (narrow U-shaped pieces of wire about 6 inches long) available in most home improvement stores and garden centers to hold the rhizomes in place until they reroot and keep them from being dug up by squirrels.

— Lisa Johnson, Dane County UW-Extension horticulture educator