Lawns: Lawns benefit from fertilization at least once a year with nitrogen-containing products to maintain turf density, shade out weed seedlings and prevent runoff. If you only do it once, it is best to do it around Labor Day. Fertilizing in early September promotes faster green-up and growth next spring.

Apply no more than 1 pound of actual nitrogen per 1,000 square feet per application this fall. The “N” (nitrogen) number on the label of your product indicates the percentage of nitrogen in the product. You will need this number to calculate the amount needed to apply 1 pound per 1,000 square feet. There are online fertilizer calculators you can use, like this one from the University of Missouri: http://agebb.missouri.edu/fertcalc/. Just type in the percentage N from the product and your square footage.

Here is some good news: you can reduce the amount of fertilizer by up to one application per year just by leaving clippings on your lawn when mowing. You can use organic lawn fertilizer products versus conventional ones if you prefer. Keep in mind that the organic products are less concentrated and soil micro-organisms must break them down first to release the nutrients. Conventional fertilizers usually contain some soluble and some insoluble nitrogen, so some N is available right away and some is available more slowly over time. You will likely need to apply organic products more often during the season to get the same results as conventional products.

A benefit to organic products that conventional fertilizers don’t have is that after roughly 10 to 20 years of use, organic nitrogen accumulates in the soil, so lawns start to need less fertilizer. Visit https://learningstore.extension.wisc.edu/ and type “A3958” into the search box for a publication titled “Organic and Reduced Risk Lawn Care.” Once the publication comes up, scroll down to the red box marked “download” to read and/or print it out. It has suggestions for organic/reduced risk products for lawn fertilization and tips on how often to apply them.

For conventional lawn fertilizers, select one with at least 25-50% slow release (insoluble) nitrogen — this information is on the bag. Avoid blends with high rates of quick-release (soluble) nitrogen that won’t stay in the soil long, especially in areas with sandy soils or high water tables to avoid getting the product in groundwater. While grass grown in sun needs 1 pound of nitrogen per 1,000 square feet, turf in grown in shade needs ½ pound of nitrogen per 1,000 square feet, because it isn’t growing as vigorously. Don’t add more in shade thinking it will get you stronger turf, because it will just result in weak lush growth that is more susceptible to disease like powdery mildew or rust.

Visit https://learningstore.extension.wisc.edu/ and type “A2303” into the search box to view a publication titled “Lawn Fertilization” with more information on lawn fertilizers.

— Lisa Johnson, Dane County UW-Extension horticulture educator