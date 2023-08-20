Drought stress: Drought makes trees more susceptible to diseases and insects such as the two-lined chestnut borer (which commonly attacks oaks), and the emerald ash borer, which has devastated our ash trees. In spite of a few recent rains, the U.S. Drought Monitor still shows south-central Wisconsin in extreme drought. The moisture deficit for the season is still several inches departure from the norm. Water your trees, especially those planted in the last three years. They should get at least 1-2 inches of water over their root zone or 5 gallons per caliper inch minimum on a weekly basis. The formula for mature established trees is to ideally provide 10 gallons of water per caliper inch (or at least a minimum of 5 gallons per caliper inch) per week. Measure the tree’s diameter to get its caliper (diameter) measurement. Watering is easiest to do with a 5-gallon bucket with some holes drilled in the bottom that slowly leaks out.

Emerald ash borer: The insect was first found in Dane County in 2013. Dead and dying ash are hazardous due to the damage the insect causes. Infested ash are prone to “shattering”; they may drop limbs unexpectedly, and when limbs fall they shatter into many pieces instead of staying largely intact. Infested wood loses significant strength after just the first year of EAB attack. A recent study indicated the amount of force needed to break a 1-inch-diameter branch in a healthy ash tree is the same amount of force needed to break a 5-inch-diameter branch in an infested ash tree, showing how much the wood weakens. The longer a tree is infested, the more difficult and costly it is to remove, with safety issues and longer cleanup times due to shattered branches. The Dane County Tree Board (http://www.treeboard.org/) advises having the tree removed by a certified arborist for safety. Specialized equipment may be needed to remove the ash so your property and the arborist are both protected. A certified arborist can be located through the Wisconsin Arborists Association website, www.waa-isa.org.

Oak trees: Our oaks have been hit hard this year by drought stress and spongy moth caterpillars. Stressed oaks are also more prone to two-lined chestnut borer damage. Spongy moth (formerly known as gypsy moth) caterpillars feed on oak leaves April-July. The adult moths mated and females laid egg masses on the trees from late July into early August. The peachy-beige spongy-textured egg masses are 1-2 inches long and oval or teardrop-shaped. Each can contain up to 1,000 eggs. Look for these on your oak trees (as well as buildings, vehicles, wood piles and lawn furniture near infested trees). Destroying the egg masses goes a long way towards managing the pest. Two methods to do this are to: spray with Golden Pest Spray Oil or Scrape-and-Submerge.

Golden Pest Spray Oil is a soybean oil-based product that smothers the eggs. It is unfortunately very hard to find as a retail product. The smallest quantity is case of 5 one-gallon concentrate containers; you may want to go in with other neighbors to purchase one. The other option, which is more economically feasible, is to use a putty knife or similar tool and scrape the egg mass off into a bucket of soapy water. Keep the scraped masses submerged for two days before discarding. Don’t just scrape egg masses onto the ground; this will not kill them. Both spraying and scraping have limited effectiveness since two thirds or more of the egg masses are likely located high up in the tree canopy. The best thing to do may be to hire a certified arborist to spray the egg masses over winter as they will not hatch until spring. For more information on managing spongy moth, visit the Tree Canopy Collaborative website at https://daneclimate action.org/Initiatives/Tree-Canopy.

— Lisa Johnson, Dane County

UW-Extension horticulture educator