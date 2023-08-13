Lawn care: Mid- to late August is a great time to aerate your lawn if the thatch layer is thicker than half an inch. Thatch is a build-up of dead stolons. These are above-ground structures that visually resemble stringy, horizontal stems. They allow a new grass plant to start near the old one.

Turf grass is able to form an interconnected sod due to stolons, and that makes a nice, dense lawn. However, when they die, if the stolon layer is too thick, it can impede growth and water uptake. Thatch looks like a layer of dead grass. It builds up under the grass blades, but on top of the soil. Aeration may be needed on sodded lawns that are over seven years old, seeded lawns over 15 years old and lawns that were established on compacted soils.

If you have a thick thatch layer, core aeration is recommended about every three years. Core aeration breaks up the stolon layer so new growth can occur, and water can penetrate better. You can rent a core-aerator or have a lawn care company do the coring for you.

The soil cores are a bit messy, especially after a rain, but they will break down and dissolve into the ground again. It is a good idea to water the lawn within a few days of core-aerating if the weather has been dry (like this year) so the cores dissolve faster. Mowing the lawn will also break up the cores. About one week after core aerating is an ideal time for over-seeding as the newly opened holes and exposed soil allow better seed-to-soil contact.

So if your lawn is thin, especially after this year’s drought, take advantage of the coring and do some over-seeding in late August to early September. For more information on lawn aeration, visit https://learningstore.extension.wisc.edu and type “A3710” into the search box. Scroll to the red “Download” box to view and/or print it.

— Lisa Johnson, Dane County UW-Extension horticulture educator