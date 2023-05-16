Curd Fest is returning to Madison’s Breese Stevens Field Aug. 13 for its 10-year anniversary.

The event started at the Madison Mallards Duck Pond at Warner Park in 2013, but has been at Breese Stevens since 2016, said Tristan Straub, general manager of Breese Stevens.

There wasn’t one in 2020 because of the pandemic, but it was back for 2021, he said.

Fried and fresh cheese curds will be available for purchase at the event from 3 to 6 p.m. There’s no cost to enter the field.

Straub said they’re still signing up additional vendors, but he expects about six vendors with Breese Stevens’ in-house culinary team preparing eight varieties. He said prices are still being determined, but most items will likely cost $5 to $8.

“Wisconsin’s Original Festival of Curds is fun for the whole family, so please join us in appreciating and celebrating the squeaky, savory, gooey glory of those delectable baby cheddar bites!” a press release said.

The festival will feature “a wide variety of interpretations” of the state’s most famous appetizer, including plant-based curds from JustVeggiez, the release said.

Entertainment will include yard games, balloon twisting, henna tattoos, face painting, curd-eating contests and two cheese-focused demos: a live, continuous cheese carving and sampling featuring Madison’s own Sarah Kauffman, aka “The Cheese Lady,” and “The Life of Cheese” cheesemaking demonstration with “best fresh curd” winner farmer John Dougherty.

Straub said Dougherty has won that title at Curd Fest several times.

Check BreeseStevensField.com or facebook.com/breesestevensfield for more information.

