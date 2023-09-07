Famed costume designer Franne Lee won three Tony awards, an Obie, a Jeff Award and two Emmy nominations.
She designed Dan Akroyd's pointy Conehead and John Belushi's bee suit for "Saturday Night Live."
And for years, she called Madison home.
Lee died Aug. 27 at age 81, according to the New York Times.
In the 1960s, Lee moved to Madison with her then-husband, Ralph Sandler, so he could attend graduate school at UW-Madison. She audited a few art classes, and when she saw some students building a stage set and building costumes, it sparked a love for theater and design.
Lee left Madison in 1967, and her career took off. She was recruited for what was then an experiment that would eventually be called "Saturday Night Live," where the team had only $1,500 a week for costumes.
Lee also created the costumes for "Sweeney Todd."
In 2013, Lee moved back to Madison to be closer to her son, daughter and grandchildren. She designed costumers for a Forward Theater Company production.
In 2015, Capital City Theatre showcased her work in "Violet," the first production for that company. Her paintings were displayed at Longbranch Gallery in Mineral Point.
In a 2015 Wisconsin State Journal article, Lee's daughter, Stacy Sandler, said Lee's style had always been “unique and kind of funky,” her daughter said.
“She’s always worn a lot of vests. Even as things go in and out of style, she’s always had a style of her own. Even going back to the time of ‘Sweeney Todd’ — I don’t know if you call it shabby chic, or grunge — that kind of stuff wasn’t really a style at the time. But it kind of became a style, in fashion and in theater. I think she kind of broke some ground with that show," she said.
Lee moved to Florida in 2017.