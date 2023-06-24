Should you take medications to get a good night’s sleep? Not unless you really need it.

Last week, I covered the over-the-counter supplement melatonin, which I think is a good one to try. Make sure you get a brand that really contains melatonin. The Food and Drug Administration doesn’t regulate it, so some brands can be a scam.

To be sure you’re getting what you pay for, go to consumerlab.com to find a good one, or buy a reliable house brand from a store you can trust.

Now let’s touch on other over-the-counter items, such as Tylenol PM and Unisom. Both are antihistamines whose side effect is sleepiness.

For some, they work well, but for others, they create a hangover the next day — feeling sluggish and not quite up to par. For still others, they can cause constipation, difficulty peeing and dizziness.

If you do a Google search for “Beers Criteria,” you will find the information we doctors and others use when deciding if a drug is safe. If it’s on the Beers list, it means the medication has a yellow light for those ages 65 or older, proceed with caution. Discuss it with your health care provider to see if it’s safe for you.

What about prescription drugs such as Ambien? This medication is in the class of drugs called nonbenzodiazepines. They are not as addictive as benzodiazepines, also called benzos, with Xanax being an example of that drug class.

In the short run, many find prescription medications helpful for sleep. I use a low dose, no more than 5 milligrams, when I travel and just can’t get to sleep. They can be habit-forming if used too often, but I think they can be useful for those who need an occasional sleep medication.

Now on to antidepressants. The drugs trazodone and doxepin are both commonly used to help people fall asleep. They are older antidepressants whose side effect is sleepiness. They are not addictive, not habit-forming like benzos, and they work well in the long run. I have many a patient who has been on these successfully for years and years.

Finally, we have the chronic neuropathic pain medications, such as gabapentin and pregabalin. These are drugs used for seizures and chronic pain. When taken appropriately for sleep, they seem to help get people to fall asleep and stay asleep. I’ve used them for years in my practice, finding them safe and effective.

Keep in mind that what I’ve given you here is a basic outline of prescription drugs. It is clearly much more complex than this. My idea is to give you a general guideline you can use if you need to call your health care provider for a medication.

In my recent sleep series, with four columns including this one, I’ve outlined how to approach a good night’s sleep. We don’t pay enough attention to this third of our lives where the brain does things we are only beginning to understand.

My spin: Society seems to celebrate people who say they burn the candle at both ends, which is not the way to approach your health. Eating right, exercising and getting enough shut-eye are the building blocks of good health. Good night, and stay well.