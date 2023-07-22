I’ve been in medical practice a long, long time. Since it’s been 45 years, at last count, I think saying “long, long” is better than just “long.”

I earned my stripes years ago, starting practice before CT scans, MRI scans, ultrasounds, Lipitor, azithromycin, good blood pressure pills — so many things we take for granted today.

But there is something missing from modern medicine that struck me the other day when one of my dear patients of more than 40 years called me.

Since I don’t have regular hours anymore, I fill in at my clinic and others, teach at the UW, etc. But I don’t see patients day in and day out. So anyone with long-term issues needs to see other physicians.

Now, when I made this decision a while ago, I tried to hand off my patients to other doctors, physician associates and nurse practitioners. But if my patients switched to another medical system in our area, that was impossible.

To be truthful, that was one of the most, if not the most, difficult parts of going from my three-quarters time practice. Finding the right person, the right fit for my patients, a provider who had an opening, all that sort of stuff, made it an impossible job.

I did my best. I knew my patients would find someone else to take care of them. But after seeing some patients for decades, I had become something more than just their doctor, I’d become their friend, too, in a way.

People told me all sorts of intimate things they didn’t share with others. I gave counsel, sometimes we hugged, always we connected. That’s what real family medicine is, a connection between you and your health care provider, who tries to help whenever they’re asked.

Modern medicine has failed, absolutely failed, for some providers in this regard. They respect the rigid rules of what they’re supposed to do, rather than the honorable issues of what they should do.

Case in point

My former longtime patient called me rather upset because she couldn’t get her antidepressant pill, Prozac. Now, you all know about Prozac. It was a great discovery by Eli Lilly decades ago that changed the course of depression treatment — changed it for the better.

It netted them billions of dollars for their discovery, but for those who took it, those billions were worth it. It’s now a generic, has been for a decade or more, costing only $10 for a 90-day supply. That’s about what a Big Mac, fries and a Coke cost at Mickey D’s.

Anyway, she was leaving her previous provider; I’m not sure why, as she didn’t tell me and I didn’t ask. She was starting with a new provider and had about a month to go before she could get in to see them.

She had an appointment with the new person, and because of our great electronic health record system from Epic Systems Corp., the new and old providers knew what she was on and how long she’d been on it. She’d been taking Prozac for more than a decade, probably about two.

She called me because neither provider would renew her prescription, despite her long history of taking the drug. The provider she was leaving said they would not renew it for her, since she didn’t have an appointment with them. They refused to give her a supply to last her until she saw her new provider.

This is dumb, stupid and a cavalier attitude. If I were a swearing person, I would give them the finger, and you know which finger I mean.

So, my former patient called her new provider, who she was going to see soon, appointment made. She gave them a call, and what did they say? Sorry, but because they hadn’t seen her yet, they could not fill her prescription either. And they hung up.

Huh? Really? No one was willing to take action to help this person. The new provider, I understand they’re always worried, worried, worried about being sued. But for Prozac? Really? It’s not Valium, Xanax, OxyContin or Adderall. Geez!

Other options

Of course, the new provider could have called the old provider to ask about this patient and whether Prozac was OK for her. Or the new provider could have looked at her records to see that it really was OK. This information is readily available in Epic.

The old provider could have said, we’ll give you a prescription to last until you see your new provider. All they had to do was look at her records to see the appointment was set up. They didn’t even have to make a phone call — they could have used a secure chat feature to communicate with each other to see if it was OK.

Even easier, they could have had a medical assistant or nurse do the typing and look into it. They didn’t have to do anything at all, except the final signoff on the prescription. And the prescription could be refilled by an office computer, a home computer, or with the easy Epic app, Haiku. It’s slam-dunk easy peasy.

Better yet, they could have followed standard operating procedures that say if someone is switching between providers and they’re on certain medications such as antidepressants, the medications will be kept current until the person checks in with their new doctor.

Our responsibility

None of this happened. So let’s take the worst-case scenario, something I don’t even want to think about. What if this person was suicidal? She was not, but many on antidepressants are. There were 48,000 suicides least year — known suicides, undoubtedly there were more.

If she went off her meds, because the idiot providers refused to refill her prescription, who would be responsible? Not the patient, the providers. Now some providers might say, “Hey, that was not my problem, the receptionist or medical assistant or nurse who took the call made the mistake.”

My answer is absolutely unequivocally NO! It’s our responsibility. We are the captains of our ship. The buck stops with us. We get paid for this. This is our responsibility. Open and shut. And if it came to a medical malpractice trail, you better believe that the jury would side with the patient who simply wanted her $4/month generic Prozac refilled.

My spin: It’s time for all health care providers to wake up and smell the coffee.

We’re often doing a lousy job of acting in a moral and ethical way because we’re following rules not designed for the best patient care. But patient-centered care means centering the care on the patient. Duh!

Stay well.